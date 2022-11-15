Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Dry & cold weekend, changes on the way!
We will see cold and quiet conditions through the weekend with changes set to arrive Monday. Our ridge of high pressure breaks down, opening the door for a series of storms, bringing the possibility of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors as we head into the week of Thanksgiving. We will continue to fine tune those details in an effort to help you with your holiday travel plans.
KXLY
Sunshine with winds, feels colder than it is – Mark
A front passing today will bring in some northeast winds, causing wind chills. Highs today will be below-average with temperatures around freezing. Overnight lows are the coldest we have seen this season. It will start warming up next week with a chance of rain or snow midweek. Plan your day.
KXLY
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark
The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris
We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
ewu.edu
Eagle 1 News: November 2022
The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
KHQ Right Now
Spo-Kate breaks down what there is to do in Spokane this weekend, Nov.18-21
Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane's Kate Hudson breaks down the big things you should have on your radar. Nov. 18: Santa arrives at River Park Square at 6 p.m. (events begin at 4 p.m.) Nov. 19: Merry & Magical Holiday Parade in downtown Spokane...
Merry & Magical Holiday Parade happening in downtown Spokane on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Second Annual Merry & Magical Holiday Parade is coming back to downtown Spokane on November 19! The parade, hosted by the Spokane Lilac Festival Association, is open to the whole community. The public is encouraged to wear red, green and purple for the city’s newest holiday tradition. There will be plenty of activities at River...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
KXLY
Gary Bernard Sieverding
Gary Bernard Sieverding, 71, of Smelterville, Idaho, passed away November 14, 2022 at his home of Smelterville. He was born January 7, 1951 in Kellogg; Gary was the son of Bernard and Eunice (Dirkson) Sieverding. Gary has lived in the Silver Valley all of his life and attended schools in...
Sandpoint Reader
City provides update on James E. Russell Sports Center
Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton and Parks Planning and Development Manager Maeve Nevins-Lavtar provided City Council with an update Nov. 16 on planned renovations and improvements to Travers Park — including the much-anticipated James E. Russell Sports Center. “There’s been a lot of speculation and excitement about this project,”...
slipperstillfits.com
Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly
If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
inlander.com
Team Inlander dishes on its top three local apple pie picks, plus where else to find pies this season
In the summer we cheer for "baseball, hot dogs and apple pie," but as the weather cools, it's all about the pie. Pie and coffee. Pie and whiskey. Pie and ice cream. Or just pie, which by definition is a baked dish of sweet or savory ingredients topped and encased in pastry, versus its European cousin, the single-shelled tart.
Comments / 1