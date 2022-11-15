ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Dry & cold weekend, changes on the way!

We will see cold and quiet conditions through the weekend with changes set to arrive Monday. Our ridge of high pressure breaks down, opening the door for a series of storms, bringing the possibility of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix for the valley floors as we head into the week of Thanksgiving. We will continue to fine tune those details in an effort to help you with your holiday travel plans.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunshine with winds, feels colder than it is – Mark

A front passing today will bring in some northeast winds, causing wind chills. Highs today will be below-average with temperatures around freezing. Overnight lows are the coldest we have seen this season. It will start warming up next week with a chance of rain or snow midweek. Plan your day.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark

The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris

We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
ewu.edu

Eagle 1 News: November 2022

The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
CHENEY, WA
KREM2

I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools superintendent wins superintendent of the year

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Washington state. The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. The announcement was made...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Gary Bernard Sieverding

Gary Bernard Sieverding, 71, of Smelterville, Idaho, passed away November 14, 2022 at his home of Smelterville. He was born January 7, 1951 in Kellogg; Gary was the son of Bernard and Eunice (Dirkson) Sieverding. Gary has lived in the Silver Valley all of his life and attended schools in...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
Sandpoint Reader

City provides update on James E. Russell Sports Center

Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton and Parks Planning and Development Manager Maeve Nevins-Lavtar provided City Council with an update Nov. 16 on planned renovations and improvements to Travers Park — including the much-anticipated James E. Russell Sports Center. “There’s been a lot of speculation and excitement about this project,”...
SANDPOINT, ID
slipperstillfits.com

Still early in the season, but Gonzaga’s issues show clearly

If you had waded into the mentions of this blog’s Twitter account last night, you probably would’ve thought the Zags were just boat raced by Texas in March. Of course, it was just the third game of the season, which allows us to say the two following things that can be true at the same time: 1) Gonzaga clearly has issues; 2) They have plenty of time to figure it out.
SPOKANE, WA

