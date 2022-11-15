Power Rankings: It's Only a Beginning for Justin Fields

As the Bears' frustrating losses mount, there is consolation for fans in the fact Justin Fields is just beginning to show his potential.

The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears.

Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer.

Many talk about what a waste it is for his big plays to wind up going for naught in defeats.

It's not so much a waste as a cold fact about this Bears roster.

Everyone knew when they started the season that this was a weak roster due to the decision to empty out the salary cap and make next year a time for acquiring whoever they want.

As spectacular as Fields has been at times, he has been far from perfect. When he does make a mistake it stands out because he doesn't have much help.

Yet, there was one comment in this week's power rankings suggesting someone sees what can happen.

It was by Dan Hanzus at NFL.com.

"This is a 23-year-old who has put the league on notice," Hanzus said.

That's a very young quarterback with time to become much, much better.

Here's where the Bears ranked in the polls.

Sports Illustrated: 23rd

The Bears fell a few spots with a comment from Conor Orr about how the Lions found a way to shut down Justin Fields at the end of the game by spying on him and playing man-to-man. "So we saw Justin Fields' limitations ..." This actually happened against Miami the previous week. Other teams did the same thing but it didn't stop him from running. The Bears stopped themselves at the end of the last two games with drive-killing sacks. They've lost four straight on final possessions with the chance to tie or win, and on the final drive they've suffered five sacks with at least one in each drive. There won't be two-minute drills then because sacks are drive-killers.

NFL.com: 20th

Hanzus was apparently so impressed with Fields that he moved the Bears up one spot to 20th from 21st and left them a spot ahead of the Lions, who they lost to Sunday. Maybe Hanzus took the officiating into account when making the ranking.

USA Today: 25th

They fell two spots. Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea in a tag-team effort wrote: "It's hard to see in live action, but if you squint really hard, you can see the red cape Justin Fields has attached to his back every time he breaks free into the open field."

Not quite. When Superman comes to the rescue, he doesn't lose.

ESPN: 25th

The Bears stayed exactly where they had been despite the loss and somehow they ranked four spots ahead of the Lions , a team that just beat them and has consecutive wins.

CBS Sports: 30th

They fell one spot by losing. They're still rated a spot behind the Raiders, which seems rather questionable with Josh McDaniels still coaching that team.

NBC/PFT: 25th

The Bears fell four spots and Mike Florio says "It's a shame to have Justin Fields' brilliance go wasted so often."

The Ringer: 28th

The Bears fell two spots and with it came the inevitable comparison from the Ringer's Austin Gayle. "Justin Fields is nearing Lamar Jackson levels of dynamism and entertainment—great company to be in."

The Sporting News: 28th

They fell three spots with Vinnie Iyer ripping their defense. "Their offensive rise has been impressive, but the defense needs a ton of help."

People who want the Bears to draft a receiver in the first round next year won't like reading that.

Yahoo Sports: 26th

Frank Schwab with the obvious this week after a run of insightful comments: "Justin Fields is progressing each week … and so is the number in the Bears' loss column," writes Frank Schwab.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven