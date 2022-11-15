ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSYX ABC6

Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reynoldsburg comes up with new solution to school bus driver shortage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are dealing with more scheduling changes due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage. Reynoldsburg City Schools has students on remote learning two days a week to compensate for the lack of transportation options. Parents will be starting the New Year with a new...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

