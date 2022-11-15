Read full article on original website
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
New busing schedule will change start, end times for 7 Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg City Schools announced it's adding a fifth busing tier to its schedule following winter break, which will allow students to be in the classroom five days a week. However, the new tier will require changes in the start and ends times for seven schools...
Groveport Madison Board of Education holds Special Meeting to discuss school safety
The Groveport Madison Schools Board of Education held a Special Meeting on Thursday. On the agenda was a discussion about student safety at the high school. There were 30 minutes of public participation scheduled during the meeting where parents were able to voice their concerns to the board. Guns and...
Reynoldsburg comes up with new solution to school bus driver shortage
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Families are dealing with more scheduling changes due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage. Reynoldsburg City Schools has students on remote learning two days a week to compensate for the lack of transportation options. Parents will be starting the New Year with a new...
