Metro Silver Line Now Available For Transportation To Dulles Airport

It’s a big day in the DMV as the Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport officially opens today!

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

This project is 8 years in the making and at 2pm on Tuesday November 15, 2022 passengers will have another option to get to their flights and make travel easier. The Silver Line extension includes stops to; Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn. Previous stops have been open for a few years but the additional are now ready.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WOLDCnews (@woldcnews)

Washington Metrorail Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter hopes that the new Dulles Airport Metro station will help bring more airlines to the DMV. “We’re now able to reach out to airlines that wouldn’t look at us before, like the low-cost international carriers, because they have an expectation that they’re going to have transit to downtown and transit to the metro area,” Potter said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

There is a possibly that travelers will be able to check their bags at the Metro station to avoid having to carry their bags from the new station to the airport itself.

The trip from Dulles Airport to L’Enfant Plaza is expected to take an hour but there’s hopes of running Metro’s first express train to try to shorten that trip. There’s still a lot of planning that needs to take place as options are limited because Metro only has two tracks and non-express trains would block the path of an express train. So this is all still a process but today is a major step in a positive direction!

source: wjla

Also See:

DC Woman Attacked By Teens On Metro Bus Speaks Out

Metro Installing New Virtual Payment System, Older Metro Cards Won’t Work Anymore