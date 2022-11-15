ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region BOCES students conduct annual food drive

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3M98_0jBek2oI00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students at the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Career & Technical Education Center at the Albany campus are running their annual food drive. The food drive aims to make some families in the area Thanksgiving a little bit more joyous.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“It’s nice to be able to help people, especially around the holidays,” said Jocelyn Howe, a senior in the Global Fashion Program from Mohonasen and a SkillsUSA president.

Members of the school’s SkillsUSA are collecting food donations on the Albany campus through Thursday. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Concerned for the Hungry, a not-for-profit organization out of Schenectady County. Drives in the past have accumulated more than 500 food items.

Where to get Thanksgiving meals in Southwestern Vermont

SkillsUSA members will then volunteer on Saturday at the Keane Middle School in Schenectady where they will work alongside other volunteers in preparing the food for delivery to area residents. Those who’d like to donate can drop off a donation at the campus which is located at 925B Watervliet-Shaker Road in Albany.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, November 18

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate

Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Learn more about the Albany Waterway Canal Project

The Albany Waterway Canal Project is hosting an illustrated talk on the project with artist Len Tantillo and architect Susannah Drake on November 19. The Albany Waterway is a transformative, collaborative canal project that reestablishes and re-envisions Albany’s historic, social, and economic connections to the Hudson River and the Erie Canal.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George businesses honored for their work

Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region's tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy