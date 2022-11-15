Capital Region BOCES students conduct annual food drive

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students at the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Career & Technical Education Center at the Albany campus are running their annual food drive. The food drive aims to make some families in the area Thanksgiving a little bit more joyous.

“It’s nice to be able to help people, especially around the holidays,” said Jocelyn Howe, a senior in the Global Fashion Program from Mohonasen and a SkillsUSA president.

Members of the school’s SkillsUSA are collecting food donations on the Albany campus through Thursday. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to Concerned for the Hungry, a not-for-profit organization out of Schenectady County. Drives in the past have accumulated more than 500 food items.

SkillsUSA members will then volunteer on Saturday at the Keane Middle School in Schenectady where they will work alongside other volunteers in preparing the food for delivery to area residents. Those who’d like to donate can drop off a donation at the campus which is located at 925B Watervliet-Shaker Road in Albany.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.