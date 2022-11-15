Read full article on original website
Township cancels portions of Lighting of the Doves due to weather
The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Montgomery County Food Bank unveils Food For Life Court Mural at The Woodlands Mall
On the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall unveiled the “Food For Life Court” mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The “Food For Life Court”...
20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicks off in The Woodlands
The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market kicked off a weekend of shopping at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. At the Preview Party held on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy music, food and fun shopping first before the shopping extravaganza held this weekend.
Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Fundraising Breakfast for Children’s Safe Harbor to be Hosted by Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable at Truluck’s on Dec. 6.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Be an early bird for a great cause! A delicious fundraising breakfast to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor will be hosted by Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, and Truluck’s restaurant on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (come-and-go) at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 600.
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 18TH:. The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market takes place Friday, Saturday & Sunday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with...
Experience the Sounds of the Season at Holly Jolly Jingle December 1 at The Pavilion
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Kick off the holiday season with The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at Holly Jolly Jingle Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. This festive event includes a musical celebration of the season by local student performers and fun winter activities for all ages. Tickets are not required for this free event which is sponsored by KPMG. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill now open off Grant Road in Cypress
Deemo's serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. (Courtesy Deemo's Steakhouse & Grill) Deemo’s Steakhouse & Grill celebrated a grand opening Oct. 25 at 11702 Grant Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The eatery serves steak, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes with classic side options, desserts and a kids menu also available. 832-559-1627. www.deemos.org.
Blōōfin Sushi Restaurant to Open at Hughes Landing® in The Woodlands®
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announces that Blōōfin will open the second location of its contemporary Edomae-inspired sushi restaurant in late spring of 2023 at Hughes Landing®, the 79-acre walkable urban destination in The Woodlands®. In its original translation...
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Pearland, Sugar Land ranked in top 5 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — Two Houston-area suburbs — one in Brazoria County, the other in Fort Bend County — recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like...
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
Nonprofit of the Month: Little Angel Network
The Hello Woodlands Nonprofit of the Month is brought to you by Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies and highlights a local nonprofit organization that serves the Montgomery County community. The Nonprofit of the Month is Little Angel Network, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to improving the lives of families...
Wildwood Corporate Centre buildings in The Woodlands fully occupied with 6 new leases announced in November
Wildwood Corporate Centre I is a three-story, 128,000-square-foot office building built in 2014. (Courtesy CBRE Group) Real estate and investment firm CBRE Group announced six new office leases Nov. 15 at Wildwood Corporate Centre I and II in The Woodlands, located at 460 Wildwood Forest Drive. The leases total 82,754...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
Police Chief Jeff Bert gave a presentation on homeless encampments to city council at its Nov. 7 workshop meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ten homeless encampments were found by the Tomball Police Department either by drone or patrol officers, Police Chief Jeff Bert said during a presentation to Tomball City Council during its Nov. 7 workshop meeting.
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
