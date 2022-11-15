Read full article on original website
Report: Isaiah Thomas Lands Overtime Elite Broadcasting Job
View the original article to see embedded media. Former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will reportedly launch his basketball broadcasting career as he awaits his next professional playing opportunity. ESPN senior NBA writer Marc Spears reported on Friday that the 33-year-old Thomas will be joining the broadcasting team at Overtime Elite...
FTX Collapse: Tom Brady, Steph Curry and "Mr Wonderful" Are in Big Trouble
The FTX debacle is rocking the worlds of sports, business and entertainment. The cryptocurrency exchange, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, was a platform with many star ambassadors. Some of them, like NFL star Tom Brady, his ex-wife supermodel Gisele Bundchen, NBA stars Stephen Curry and Shaquille...
Kawhi Leonard Expects ‘A Long Journey’ Back from ACL Injury
For the first time since the 2020–21 season, star forward Kawhi Leonard started for the Clippers on Thursday night, playing 25 minutes in a 96–91 win over the Pistons. Leonard, who missed the entirety of last year’s campaign after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the 2021 playoffs, didn’t stuff the stat sheet in the victory, tallying just six points and five rebounds. He did record a game-best plus-minus (+26), but admitted at the end of the night that he still anticipates “a long journey” before he fully heals from the severe injury.
U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions
The Russian government denied the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner last month. Griner previously plead guilty to attempting to smuggle a small amount of hashish oil onto a domestic flight with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians sentenced her to nine years in prison. All of which will be served in one Read more... The post U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
Chris Jericho Shares Pitch for Pro Wrestling As an Olympic Sport
View the original article to see embedded media. Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has Olympic-sized aspirations for the sport he has loved and excelled in for a long, long time. To date, professional wrestling has never been part of the Olympics due to the outcomes of matches being predetermined. The entertainment element of the sport has exceeded the competitive element of the sport since the outcomes are based on storylines written into existence.
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Guarantees ‘We’ll Get This Win!'
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson isn't holding back his prediction for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Sources: Commanders won't activate DE Chase Young vs. Texans
Despite indications he would return this week, Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated for Sunday's game, sources told ESPN on Saturday.
