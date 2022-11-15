For the first time since the 2020–21 season, star forward Kawhi Leonard started for the Clippers on Thursday night, playing 25 minutes in a 96–91 win over the Pistons. Leonard, who missed the entirety of last year’s campaign after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the 2021 playoffs, didn’t stuff the stat sheet in the victory, tallying just six points and five rebounds. He did record a game-best plus-minus (+26), but admitted at the end of the night that he still anticipates “a long journey” before he fully heals from the severe injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO