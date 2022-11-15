Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse
The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
8 Personnel Changes Approved For Sulphur Springs ISD
Eight personnel changes were approved for Sulphur Springs ISD by district trustees at the regular November school board meeting this week. Four staff members, three teachers and an aide on three campuses submitted resignations. One replacement has been approved, and one hired to fill a new position. One aide also will be transferring to another campus.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Hopkins County Records — Nov. 18, 2022
The following land deeds were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Leticia Beles Gonzalez and Vanessa Buenrostro to Clint Williams and Cydney Williams; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Danie Renae Garner to Robert Earl Garner Jr; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Joe Ricks to Andrew...
KLTV
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
KTEN.com
Fannin County's next leader discusses plans
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — "I want to put service before self," said Fannin County Judge-elect Newt Cunningham. Cunningham takes the seat at the beginning of 2023. He plans on addressing several issues, including improved roads, better infrastructure, and fixing the county's water issue. Fannin County is home to two...
ketr.org
City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
4 Imperative Areas You Need To Know Before Buying Land or Lots
Still dreaming of owning a ranch or hobby farm? With many tracts of raw rural land available, be sure you protect yourself and your invest by knowing a few critical items before buying. If you want to build a house or put a mobile home on your raw land, be sure to check for utilities. Most people wrongly assume that utilities come with every piece of land. With that, be aware of these 4 imperative areas:
ketr.org
Greenville ISD trustees identify discipline climate as problem for district
In Hunt County, this week’s Greenville school district board meeting included a discussion of student behavior. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Greenville Independent School District substitute teacher told the board that administrators are insufficiently supportive of teachers when students are aggressive or threatening toward teachers. The substitute also described problems related to classes that don’t have assigned teachers. The Herald Banner also reports Greenville ISD deputy superintendent Wes Underwood presented some options for improving student behaviors. Several Greenville ISD trustees also expressed dissatisfaction with the discipline climate at Greenville ISD campuses.
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
County approves disaster declaration due to "Texas invasion"
“The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.” Hopkins County disaster declaration.
Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off soon, it is essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
ketr.org
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
Symphony League Auction Items for 2022
Bid Early! Bid Often it’s the Annual Sulphur Springs Symphony League Auction Saturday night starting at 6pm. You can listen live on 1230 AM, watch on Suddenlink Channel 18, or watch the auction via YouTube. No matter how you do it, call 903 885 0700 to place your bid!
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Those Impacted By Nov. 4 Tornadoes Encouraged To Report Damage By Submitting iSTAT Surveys
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Governor Greg Abbott today extended the State of Texas’ response and recovery efforts following severe storms across Northeast Texas throughout Friday and overnight into Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 2022. Last week, the Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources to support local officials’ response to these severe storms.
Close Finish For Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposition Election
North Hopkins, Saltillo, Miller Grove Elect Trustees To School Boards. The election for the Sulphur Springs ISD bond proposition was a close finish, with 50.6% of district voters casting ballots against Proposition A and 49.4% casting ballots in favor of the proposed $81.5 million bond. Voters in Saltillo, North Hopkins and Miller Grove also selected their choices to fill school board seats as well.
Hopkins County Community Once Again Comes Through For United Way, Agencies It Helps
The Hopkins County community has once again come through for United Way and the 18 agencies it will help with funds from the 2022-2023 campaign. Hopkins County United Way officers and campaign workers extend heartfelt thanks to all for their contributions, which have helped make this another successful campaign year.
