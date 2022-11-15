Every year the nation pauses on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the military on Veterans Day. With Syracuse University being renowned as the Best Place for Veterans, it’s no surprise the University goes the extra mile to recognize the day each year. This year saw a flurry of activity around Veterans Day, most of which is planned and executed by the University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). The activities would not be possible, however, without the community coming together to support the day—including by illuminating many campus buildings in green light in honor of all veterans past and present.

