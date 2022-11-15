ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Celebrating Veterans Day at the Best Place for Vets

Every year the nation pauses on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the military on Veterans Day. With Syracuse University being renowned as the Best Place for Veterans, it’s no surprise the University goes the extra mile to recognize the day each year. This year saw a flurry of activity around Veterans Day, most of which is planned and executed by the University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). The activities would not be possible, however, without the community coming together to support the day—including by illuminating many campus buildings in green light in honor of all veterans past and present.
Donation From Student’s Family Provides Electric Bikes to Department of Public Safety, Helps Boost Safety and Security on Campus

A generous donation made by a student’s family is helping strengthen the work of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide a safe and secure campus environment. The gift from Jay and Sandra Gelb, parents of College of Law students Matthew, Nicole and Robert, has allowed DPS to purchase two state-of-the-art electric bicycles, with a third expected to be purchased soon.
Holidays at Hendricks Returns Sunday, Dec. 4, With Two In-Person Sessions

Syracuse University invites students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to “Holidays at Hendricks,” which will include two in-person performances in Hendricks Chapel as well as a recorded virtual concert. On Sunday, Dec. 4, performances will take place in Hendricks Chapel at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The...
Donate Food to Reduce Your Libraries Fines

Do you have overdue circulation fines? Syracuse University Libraries is once again offering its “Food for Fines” program starting on Monday, Nov. 28 and running through Friday, Dec. 9. All Libraries patrons with outstanding fines can donate healthy, nonperishable food items and/or personal hygiene items to have their...
