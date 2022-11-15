Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
syr.edu
Students: Share Your Input on Refreshing Syracuse University’s Academic Strategic Plan!
The University wants your opinion about academic excellence at Syracuse!. Your feedback, comments and suggestions are critical to the creation of our shared vision for the University’s Academic Strategic Plan. Share your opinions about refreshing the plan by taking the student survey. The survey, which is anonymous, consists of...
syr.edu
Women in Leadership Initiative Hosts Book Talk With Daphne E. Jones on Friday, Dec. 2
Continuing its mission to promote women leaders, the Women in Leadership Initiative (WiL), in partnership with the Whitman School of Management and School of Information Studies, is pleased to invite staff and faculty members to a book talk and reception on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Flaum Atrium of the Whitman School of Management.
syr.edu
Celebrating Veterans Day at the Best Place for Vets
Every year the nation pauses on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the military on Veterans Day. With Syracuse University being renowned as the Best Place for Veterans, it’s no surprise the University goes the extra mile to recognize the day each year. This year saw a flurry of activity around Veterans Day, most of which is planned and executed by the University’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). The activities would not be possible, however, without the community coming together to support the day—including by illuminating many campus buildings in green light in honor of all veterans past and present.
syr.edu
Donation From Student’s Family Provides Electric Bikes to Department of Public Safety, Helps Boost Safety and Security on Campus
A generous donation made by a student’s family is helping strengthen the work of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide a safe and secure campus environment. The gift from Jay and Sandra Gelb, parents of College of Law students Matthew, Nicole and Robert, has allowed DPS to purchase two state-of-the-art electric bicycles, with a third expected to be purchased soon.
syr.edu
Holidays at Hendricks Returns Sunday, Dec. 4, With Two In-Person Sessions
Syracuse University invites students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to “Holidays at Hendricks,” which will include two in-person performances in Hendricks Chapel as well as a recorded virtual concert. On Sunday, Dec. 4, performances will take place in Hendricks Chapel at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The...
syr.edu
Chancellor Reports to University Senate on Highlights From November Full Board of Trustees Meeting
On Nov. 16, Chancellor Kent Syverud addressed the University Senate, providing an update on the recent full Board of Trustees meeting and other topics. The full text of his remarks appears below. “The full Board of Trustees had its November meeting on campus earlier this month. They installed five new...
syr.edu
Donate Food to Reduce Your Libraries Fines
Do you have overdue circulation fines? Syracuse University Libraries is once again offering its “Food for Fines” program starting on Monday, Nov. 28 and running through Friday, Dec. 9. All Libraries patrons with outstanding fines can donate healthy, nonperishable food items and/or personal hygiene items to have their...
Comments / 0