BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coat racks can seem frivolous on the surface. After all, you probably have a closet and good hangers. But it isn't just about having a place to hang your coat. It's about having a readily accessible place to stash all your "going out" things, including hats, umbrellas, keys and, yes, coats. However, there are several types of coat racks to choose from and you also need to balance their size and designs with your space.

