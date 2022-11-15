Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
Try one of these 10 Instant Pot accessories for an easier Thanksgiving day meal
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As Thanksgiving rolls around, you might panic if it’s your turn to host and cook. There are many dishes you need to make and many of them, especially the turkey, take time and careful attention. How you can save time and energy by tossing some elements together in an Instant Pot and not returning until they’re ready.
KXAN
12 best coat racks
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coat racks can seem frivolous on the surface. After all, you probably have a closet and good hangers. But it isn't just about having a place to hang your coat. It's about having a readily accessible place to stash all your "going out" things, including hats, umbrellas, keys and, yes, coats. However, there are several types of coat racks to choose from and you also need to balance their size and designs with your space.
KXAN
What are the best lawn mower covers?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lawn mowers, especially high-end ones, are too expensive to take risks with when it comes time to stash them away. Rain and other moisture, critters, dust and even the sun can challenge your mower's durability. There are still risks even if you place them in a top-notch shed.
KXAN
Best shopping cart cover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your little one is old enough to sit in a shopping cart, it might be time to invest in a shopping cart cover. Not only are shopping carts teeming with bacteria, but the seats are often hard and uncomfortable as well, with lots of sharp edges and pinch points to look out for. A shopping cart cover can help keep germs off your baby’s hands while improving comfort at the same time.
KXAN
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Who will win Dress the Turkey in 2022?
The entry deadline for Dress the Turkey submissions has passed. So, if you're still holding onto a masterpiece that you spent a bazillion hours on, better luck next year. Frame it and sell that bird on eBay for gobbles of money! And if you've followed along with the Dress the Turkey competition...
Drippings are the base of a good gravy
Thanksgiving at our house is most likely the same as yours if you’re the cook. Anything that can be made ahead is a bonus, and this do-ahead gravy recipe is always at the top of my list. I like having a lot of turkey gravy so making a batch ahead and adding drippings...
Comments / 0