Central Illinois Proud
1 injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Montana and Oregon Streets in Peoria Friday. According to Peoria police, officers received a report of a 35-round shot spotter in the area at approximately 12:40 p.m. While on their way to the scene, officers learned of a victim located near Oregon Street and Trewyn Avenue.
25newsnow.com
1 man shot in Peoria; injuries not life-threatening.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 person has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says police are investigating “several” ShotSpotter alerts - one of them in the 2100 block of South Oregon at around 12:50 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
25newsnow.com
2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
wjbc.com
Teenager recovering after being shot in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – A teenager is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in Bloomington late Wednesday night. Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Deville Drive around 11:00 p.m. According to a news release, the teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There...
Central Illinois Proud
Bond set for man charged in Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin. According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. On...
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police reopen Veterans Parkway on Bloomington’s south side after multiple crashes
UPDATE (6:55 p.m.) - Bloomington Police say they reopened Veterans Parkway in both directions has been reopened after multiple crashes on an overpass on the city’s south side. The accidents happened above Bunn Street, but police said there were no serious injuries. Police blocked off Veterans, between Main Street...
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
25newsnow.com
Family displaced after Thursday night house fire in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A single-story home in Pekin was damaged by a fire Thursday night. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman told 25 News that family members made it out safely, but they’ve been displaced from the fire reported about 9:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
starvedrock.media
SV Teen Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Scuffle With Police
A teenage girl is accused of getting violent with police in La Salle. Nineteen-year-old Aubreah Worden of Spring Valley was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of 9th Street. She's charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Worden was hauled...
