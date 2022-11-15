PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO