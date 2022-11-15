Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEDM
76® gas stations host inaugural Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl
Local 76® gas stations will offer $0.76 per gallon of regular unleaded gas during the first-ever customer appreciation fuel crawl. The gas-saving event will take place from November 17 – 19 and will showcase gratitude by discounting regular unleaded fuel only for one hour per location using the pre-downloaded My 76® App.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old. There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic. The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Odds and ends from around the parish
Holiday events are filling the calendar, creating plenty of options to fellowship, shop, and enjoy the season. Downtown Ruston’s Holiday Open House is slated for today from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Participating businesses include Ruston Golf Company, Boutique Barr, Park Haus, The Fashion of Ruston, David Hedgepeth Interiors, Embellishments,...
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
KNOE TV8
Pecan crop drought slows down shipping for holidays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local pecan supplier says pecans are coming up short in Louisiana and other southern states due to a drought. Thanksgiving and Christmas times are normally Louisiana Pecan Shelling Co.’s busiest times of year for preparing wholesale pecans for customers. The company is located at 1077 Hwy. 80 E in Monroe.
KNOE TV8
What’s Your Story? “Mallory’s Gift”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Malory Albritton is giving back to people in need all over the country. The 15-year-old knows the importance of helping others in need because at one point she was one of those people. Five years ago, Mallory was stuck in an Ukraine orphanage before being adopted by a West Monroe family. Now she packs shoeboxes of gifts and essentials to kids all over the country. The goal for “Operation Christmas Child” in northeast Louisiana is to send out 21,000 shoeboxes which is enough to fill up four 18 wheeler trucks. If you want to join Mallory and donate, there will be 9 different locations open. The collection center is Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. There are other locations in Oak Grove, Rayville, Ruston, Baskin and First Baptist Crossett Multi-Ministry Center.
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Thanksgiving
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume. The trash schedule will be as follows:. Garbage collection will take...
KNOE TV8
Toyota of Bastrop and Central fire station kick off their annual toy drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Toyota of Bastrop and Central Fire Station in Bastrop started their annual toy drive for families in need on Nov. 7. Executive Assistant of Toyota, Chelsea Allen, started the program at Toyota after her mother implemented the idea while she was the mayor of Bastrop in 2009.
KNOE TV8
OAK GROVE CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE...
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator works overtime to prepare his second-round picks. The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of those cases was in Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Arkansas Road On Thursday evening. The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
KNOE TV8
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
KNOE TV8
Tallulah Academy falls to Tunica Academy in MAIS championship
The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of those cases was in Louisiana. Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital on Thursday, Nov. 17. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Thanksgiving taking place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, there will be several free Thanksgiving dinners in the ArkLaMiss area. There will also be free turkey giveaways. For a list of the free Thanksgiving dinners, take a look at the table below. DateTimeLocation. November...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
KNOE TV8
Health Benefits of Cranberries
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform us about the health benefits of eating cranberries and gives us a recipe for a homemade cranberry sauce. Avis says cranberries are anti-inflammatory and provide your body with antioxidants. She also says it is better to get organic...
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Playoffs Week 2
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator is burning the midnight oil to prepare his picks for the second round of playoffs. If you think you can beat the Ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
