Galesburg Police on Friday, November 11th, responded to the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road for a report of a child being sprayed with pepper spray. Officers were met in the parking lot by a 20-year-old female who told police two male juveniles entered her apartment and stole two pairs of shoes and $300 in cash. The woman said her mother pepper-sprayed the teens. Police then responded to another apartment and made contact with one of the males, a 15-year-old, and his mother. Police observed that the boy had been pepper sprayed. Officers were told the teen along with a 13-year-old male were hired to clean out the apartment because the 20-year-old woman was being evicted. After they entered the apartment, the woman’s mother started shouting at them and they left. The 20-year-old woman along with a 21-year-old woman then responded to one of the boy’s apartments and began shouting at him and his mother before spraying the boy with pepper spray. The 21-year-old woman denied spraying the boy and said the apartment complex has had ongoing issues with the boys breaking into apartments and vehicles. The 20-year-old woman’s mother would later tell police it was a third male subject that entered the apartment and taken the items. The 21-year-old woman was arrested for Battery.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO