ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect brought gun to bar after assault
A 37-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he approached a bar with a gun in his hand after an assault. Vernon Reed, Jr., faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Man involved in courthouse damage in 2020, police allege
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he was involved in breaking courthouse windows during a protest in 2020. Coby Lamonte faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of participating in a riot; and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, court records say.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, police ask you...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island for eluding, theft charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jacob Martin, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police on charges of flee/attempt elude police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and vehicle theft. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 5-foot-8, 195 pounds with black hair and...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan police are asking for help identifying a vehicle and two people inside, involved in a shooting on Oct. 11. The Milan Police Department responded about 12:43 p.m. Oct. 11 for a report of an alarm call at Blackhawk Bank and Trust, 334 West 2nd Avenue, according to police.
Galesburg woman arrested after teen gets pepper-sprayed during dispute
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 11th, responded to the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road for a report of a child being sprayed with pepper spray. Officers were met in the parking lot by a 20-year-old female who told police two male juveniles entered her apartment and stole two pairs of shoes and $300 in cash. The woman said her mother pepper-sprayed the teens. Police then responded to another apartment and made contact with one of the males, a 15-year-old, and his mother. Police observed that the boy had been pepper sprayed. Officers were told the teen along with a 13-year-old male were hired to clean out the apartment because the 20-year-old woman was being evicted. After they entered the apartment, the woman’s mother started shouting at them and they left. The 20-year-old woman along with a 21-year-old woman then responded to one of the boy’s apartments and began shouting at him and his mother before spraying the boy with pepper spray. The 21-year-old woman denied spraying the boy and said the apartment complex has had ongoing issues with the boys breaking into apartments and vehicles. The 20-year-old woman’s mother would later tell police it was a third male subject that entered the apartment and taken the items. The 21-year-old woman was arrested for Battery.
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
KMOV
MSHP trooper shoots person involved in an alleged stolen car incident in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol shot a suspect during a foot pursuit in Moline Acres Wednesday afternoon. Officials with MSHP said a trooper shot a subject in the arm during an altercation. Initial information indicates the shooting happened during a foot pursuit of someone accused of being involved in a stolen vehicle incident.
Stabbing between 2 juveniles in Monmouth-Roseville High School leaves one hospitalized
MONMOUTH, Ill. — A juvenile is in the hospital after a stabbing was reported at Monmouth-Roseville, High School on Wednesday, according to the Monmouth Police Department. At approximately 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 16, officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the parking lot at Monmouth-Roseville High School.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
aledotimesrecord.com
Detective: Maquon body still not identified; tests show no 'usable' DNA from remains
GALESBURG — The identity of the body found Oct. 7 in a storage unit in Maquon could remain unknown for several more weeks after a lab was unable to find any “usable” samples from the body to match its DNA with possible family members, Detective Sgt. Brad Davis of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s now a trial date for a woman accused of striking two people with her car, resulting in their deaths. The incident happened near Throttle Bar and Grill in East Peoria back in April. 24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed. Wednesday […]
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Central Illinois Proud
Body discovered in house fire identified
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)– The person found in the Peoria Heights house fire on Monday night has been identified with dental records. 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon’s cause of death has been determined to be severe smoke inhalation. The fire was in the 1100 Block of E. Lake St....
Galesburg man arrested after stealing from convenience store charity bucket
Galesburg Police around 11:30 Sunday night, November 13th, responded to Circle K on East Main Street for an earlier theft that had occurred. Officers met with a store employee who said a male subject, who is a regular customer, stole two dollars from a charity bucket sitting on the counter. Employees showed police security footage of the 63-year-old male taking two dollars from the charity bucket. Employees and police could positively identify the male due to previous encounters. The male was sitting in a truck outside as officers met with employees. Officers made contact with the male and he was taken into custody. The man was in possession of two glass smoking pipes which were confiscated and marked for destruction, according to police reports. The man was also in possession of two debit cards belonging to a female subject that the man claimed he found on the ground. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with theft.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
