WIBW
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway. KDOT...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Arsenia Esabell Ortiz
A western Kansas police department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing woman. Arsenia Esabell Ortiz was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Garden City, the Garden City Police Department shares. In posts on social media, the department is asking for assistance with locating the 22-year-old, who was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit.
kscbnews.net
Boyd Lee Turner
Boyd Lee Turner, age 70, died November 15, 2022, at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born May 11, 1952, in Morton County, Kansas, the son of Richard Leo and Naomi Faye (Paul) Turner. Boyd grew up west of Elkhart in Baca County, Colorado. He received his...
kscbnews.net
Berna Deane Hampton
Berna Deane Hampton, age 86, of Ulysses, Kansas died Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home in Ulysses, Kansas. She was born January 1, 1936 at Satanta, Kansas, the daughter of Homer and Nellie (Hileman) Bonsall. Berna Deane grew up in Ulysses, graduated from Ulysses High School in 1953 and...
kscbnews.net
Tony Rowe
Tony Rowe, age 55, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Ulysses. He was born December 17, 1966, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Arlon James and Sherry (Havens) Rowe. Tony grew up in Illinois and graduated from Moline High School. He had been a flight attendant for...
kscbnews.net
Guymon Fire Department Icon Injured
Guymon Firefighters are coming to the aid of one of their own, but this one. has a special relationship within the Community as well. Mayday is the Fire Department’s 8-year-old female Dalmatian. For the past 8. years, she has stood at the ready to greet people at Station 1...
Family says man died after not receiving insulin while being held in Kansas jail in 2020
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of a Kansas man is speaking out after almost two years since he died after not receiving insulin while being held in the Seward County Jail. “He was described at his funeral as a tumbleweed. Cause he never felt like he fit in,” said Blake Northern’s mom, Taryn Porter-Sepeda. […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette located safe
Teenager Kaylea Vette was locate safe, her family shares Monday night. The Sheridan County Sheriff's office said Monday afternoon, deputies went to a farm in the southwest part of the county and found Kaylea there. She was not hurt and later released to Colby Police. "Colby Police Department's investigation is...
Southwest Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler
A Ulysses, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in connection to the death of a child in 2019.
kscbnews.net
Josephine E. Amerin
Josephine E. Amerin, age 94, passed away Monday afternoon, November 14, 2022, at her Plains, Kansas, residence. She was born January 14, 1928, at rural Padroni, Colorado, the daughter of John and Anna (Ertle) Gertner. As a young girl, she attended school in Padroni, graduating from Padroni High School in 1946.
kscbnews.net
Leslie Ann Schield Hicks
Leslie Ann Schield Hicks, 63, formerly of Hitchcock, OK passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center in Liberal, KS. She was born on February 5, 1959 to Albert and Shirley (Pierson) Schield at Meade, KS. Leslie grew up in Plains, KS and was a...
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives November 14 to 18, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of November 14 to 18, 2022. Monday, November 14: Two part program. Part one: Seymour Rogers vocal instructor Virginia Grant and students Jackie Hager, Yesmin Hampton, Cristal Gutierrez Ordonez, Brisia Osornio, and Emmalee Ward, on their Veterans Tribute music program tomorrow.
greatergc.com
Holcomb, Garden City teachers win Crystal Apple awards
Two teachers from Garden City Public Schools and one from Holcomb High School were named 2022 Crystal Apple Teachers of Finney County on Thursday. The two USD 457 teachers who won the highly honored distinction are Jay Edwards, Garden City Achieve, and Brian Nelson, Garden City High School. The other...
kscbnews.net
City of Liberal Hosts a Town Hall Meeting
The City of Liberal hosted a Town Hall meeting Thursday evening at the Girls Scout Building in Light Park. Several interested individuals heard about proposed and upcoming projects throughout the City. City Manager Rusty Varnado moderated the meeting with input from the City Commission, City staff and the community. Projects proposed from the City include.
greatergc.com
GC Co-op announces new shuttle loader facility at Holcomb
The Garden City Co-op (GCC) has completed all necessary steps to commence construction of its planned new shuttle loader facility to be constructed northwest of Holcomb. This transloading facility with track access on the BNSF rail line will allow for an efficient loop track to be built and create opportunities for future industry development that will not only benefit GCC and its member farmers but the entire region as well.
kscbnews.net
Middle School Results
Last night 8th grade girls basketball faced off against Horace Good again. B team started off the night and struggled and lost 8-33. Lorena Meza led in scoring with 4pts. Ashley Romero and Alondra Arredondo had 2 pts each. A team struggled as well and lost 18-32. Leading in scoring...
greatergc.com
GCHS student wins Heisman High School Scholarship
Garden City High School student-athlete Avery Meng has been selected as a school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust.
