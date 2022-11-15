Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique respiratory illness
MADISON, Wis. — As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin. Blastomycosis is a virus that can develop if...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
DHS issues health alert for spikes in RSV, flu cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An uncommon simultaneous spike of two respiratory illnesses spurred Wisconsin health officials to issue a public health alert and to urge people to be on the lookout for potential symptoms. Hospitalization rates – particularly among children – are rising significantly around the state because of the...
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
wortfm.org
RSV Cases On the Rise Across Wisconsin
Flu season is here, but that’s not the only respiratory illness out there these days. While COVID continues to run through society, cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, have starkly risen over the past few weeks, with the state health department warning everyone to stay vigilant of the virus.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Urging Individuals to Get Vaccinated this Holiday Season
With respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV circulating at high levels nationwide, the 2022-2023 respiratory season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued an alert to Wisconsin health care providers and urges everyone...
onfocus.news
Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home COVID tests each month
Wisconsinites can now order five free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests every month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits.
onfocus.news
Wildwood Zoo’s Elderly Mountain Lion Receives Checkup
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Thunder received a follow-up exam last week after his annual physical showed some abnormalities in kidney function and advancing arthritis, according to a statement from Wildwood Zoo. “At almost 15 years old, neither of these diagnoses were unexpected. He had x-rays taken of his elbows...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients
MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
WSAW
Anthem and Aspirus still in negotiations for 2023, patients weighing options
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people in north central Wisconsin are comparing insurance plans with their medical needs, and the providers they have built relationships with over the years. For those currently on or anticipating coverage with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, many are crossing their fingers as the insurance company negotiates with one of the two primary medical providers in the area: Aspirus.
cwbradio.com
With Heating Costs on the Rise, Wisconsin Counties Already Receiving Calls for Heating Assistance
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating...
wpr.org
Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor
A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
These are the different forms winter weather can take on in Wisconsin
Most commonly, we think of snow and cold when we talk about winter weather, but winter weather can show itself in many ways!
Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51
With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
