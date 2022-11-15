ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS issues health alert for spikes in RSV, flu cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An uncommon simultaneous spike of two respiratory illnesses spurred Wisconsin health officials to issue a public health alert and to urge people to be on the lookout for potential symptoms. Hospitalization rates – particularly among children – are rising significantly around the state because of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

RSV Cases On the Rise Across Wisconsin

Flu season is here, but that’s not the only respiratory illness out there these days. While COVID continues to run through society, cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, have starkly risen over the past few weeks, with the state health department warning everyone to stay vigilant of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin DHS: Free COVID tests available to residents, once a month

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that Wisconsinites can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their house through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program. Starting now, all Wisconsin households are eligible to place...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wildwood Zoo’s Elderly Mountain Lion Receives Checkup

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Thunder received a follow-up exam last week after his annual physical showed some abnormalities in kidney function and advancing arthritis, according to a statement from Wildwood Zoo. “At almost 15 years old, neither of these diagnoses were unexpected. He had x-rays taken of his elbows...
MARSHFIELD, WI
1520 The Ticket

Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients

MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Anthem and Aspirus still in negotiations for 2023, patients weighing options

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people in north central Wisconsin are comparing insurance plans with their medical needs, and the providers they have built relationships with over the years. For those currently on or anticipating coverage with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, many are crossing their fingers as the insurance company negotiates with one of the two primary medical providers in the area: Aspirus.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor

A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Amish communities and culture on this week’s Route 51

With more than three dozen Amish settlements in Wisconsin, the state has the fourth largest Amish population in the country. The Amish culture is based on traditional values and practices that date back to the 16th century, honing many old-world practices while resisting modern conveniences. But the Amish are often a misunderstood and secluded people.
WISCONSIN STATE

