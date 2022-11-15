ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Christmas tree lighting San Antonio 2022 – 6 events & ceremonies near you

Joy to the world! he much-awaited holiday season is here! It’s time for gifts, feasts, sparkling lights, carols, and everything fun! And there’s no better way to kick off the season than a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting event. If you’re googling ‘Christmas tree lighting near me’ or ‘Holiday...
KSAT 12

Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
