sanantoniothingstodo.com
Christmas tree lighting San Antonio 2022 – 6 events & ceremonies near you
Joy to the world! he much-awaited holiday season is here! It’s time for gifts, feasts, sparkling lights, carols, and everything fun! And there’s no better way to kick off the season than a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting event. If you’re googling ‘Christmas tree lighting near me’ or ‘Holiday...
Holiday Night Markets at the Pearl open next week in San Antonio
The night market will be open every Wednesday until Christmas.
Everything that will be closed in New Braunfels for Thanksgiving
Don't put out your trash cans on Thanksgiving Day.
H-E-B launches first-ever Brand Shop for superfans at its Kerrville store
We think H-E-B just made Christmas shopping easier.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
San Antonio's annual Cowboy Breakfast may not return in 2023 due to funding
Here's how you can help out.
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
VIA's advice on avoiding traffic around Grupo Firme's Alamodome show
Here's to hoping downtown avoids a repeat of Elton John's concert.
KSAT 12
Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, but Vice-Chairman Chuck Christian said the organization has only secured about 15% of the more than $30,000 in cash it needs to feed roughly 30,000 people for free.
Massive pirate-themed park breaking ground this weekend in San Antonio
It's projected to open next year.
foxsanantonio.com
Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
La Gran Tamalada returns to Historic Market Square to teach culture, tradition
It's a time to preserve culture and have fun.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
Historic downtown New Braunfels co-op gets dining and shopping rebirth
There's even a splash pad for kids.
San Antonio's first Dave's Hot Chicken to open in December
Dave's Hot Chicken promises to 'blow your mind.'
18 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go
Don't spend your entire holiday in the kitchen.
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Pets Alive waives adoption fees for dogs and puppies through Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies through next week. The “Black Friday Adoption Special” applies to canines that are in foster care or at any SAPA location. The special ends on Black Friday, Nov. 25. All dogs and...
