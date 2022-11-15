ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

seattlemedium.com

Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go

Tech city Seattle is going through job losses from tech giants Meta and Amazon. The cuts are part of a wave of layoffs by tech companies dealing with the rough economy. Recently, Amazon was reported to be preparing for layoffs that could total as many as 10,000 corporate and tech workers. Many of those jobs will be taken away from local workers.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming

(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

15 Best Winter Road Trips from Seattle

Home to Starbucks, the Space Needle, grunge music and some of the States' most exciting tech companies, Seattle is a great place to be. Seattle is also close to several National Parks, the scenic PNW coastline, the Puget Sound, and many public natural areas, making it the perfect base for a road trip this winter.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money

My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill. But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich. Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender. Even...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter

Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — The driver of an SUV veered into the wrong lane and plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation during a training exercise early Wednesday, injuring 25 of the cadets, authorities said. The most serious injuries included head trauma,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

