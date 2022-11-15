Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
seattlemedium.com
Facebook, Amazon Letting Seattle Workers Go
Tech city Seattle is going through job losses from tech giants Meta and Amazon. The cuts are part of a wave of layoffs by tech companies dealing with the rough economy. Recently, Amazon was reported to be preparing for layoffs that could total as many as 10,000 corporate and tech workers. Many of those jobs will be taken away from local workers.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
nwnewsradio.com
Amazon CEO warns more layoffs are coming
(SEATTLE) The CEO of Amazon is speaking for the first time publicly about mass layoffs at the Seattle-based company. In the memo released yesterday, Andy Jassy writes “I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
lazytrips.com
15 Best Winter Road Trips from Seattle
Home to Starbucks, the Space Needle, grunge music and some of the States' most exciting tech companies, Seattle is a great place to be. Seattle is also close to several National Parks, the scenic PNW coastline, the Puget Sound, and many public natural areas, making it the perfect base for a road trip this winter.
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
Dingfelder's Delicatessen's hot brisket sandwich is worth the money
My ongoing search for Seattle's best bagels recently led me to Dingfelder's Delicatessen on Capitol Hill. But what really captured my heart at this New York-style Jewish deli was its amazing hot brisket sandwich. Details: This sandwich ($22) is overflowing with juicy brisket that's falling apart it's so tender. Even...
secretseattle.co
The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter
Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Lawsuits, layoffs and blown tires: it's been a rough year for Rad Power Bikes
Affordable e-bike company, Rad Power Bikes, is having a rough year and the hits just keep coming. After two rounds of big layoff —totaling 22% of the work staff it started the year with— the Seattle-based company then got hit with two lawsuits and now, is recalling its RadWagon e-cargo bikes in collaboration with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Emerald City.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
SportsGrid
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Colorado is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.9 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points over the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — The driver of an SUV veered into the wrong lane and plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation during a training exercise early Wednesday, injuring 25 of the cadets, authorities said. The most serious injuries included head trauma,...
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
