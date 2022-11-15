Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
MSU Graduate School recognizes Three Minute Thesis winners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Graduate School is awarding eight students for superb research presentations during the university’s 10th annual Three Minute Thesis competition. The recent 3MT event challenged graduate students to present their thesis/dissertation topics in three minutes or less. Student presentations were judged by a panel of...
msstate.edu
Pinning Ceremony held for Mississippi State’s Luckyday Scholars
Mississippi State’s 24 Luckyday scholarship recipients were honored this month with a pinning ceremony, where the Luckyday Foundation Board of Managers and university administration congratulated them for joining a community of student leaders learning to take real action in improving the world. First row, left to right, are Luckyday board members Jerry Host, Foundation manager; Kristin R. Merrell, Foundation manager; Jamie Houston, chairman; MSU President Mark E. Keenum; Patricia G. Smith, Foundation executive director; and Granville Tate, Foundation manager. Second row, Luckyday scholars Hallie Young, Brandon; Makedra McCoy, Pearl; Hali Hollman and Madilyn Hemphill, both of Brandon; Emily Rivers, Ellisville; Sophia Singley, Columbus; Rosemary Chow, Greenville; and Molly Tannehill, Oxford. Third row, Christopher Shaffer, Myrtle; Avery Jones, Collinsville; Nathan Cooke, Byram; Josie Baird, Myrtle; Alice Ann Haab, Louisville; Sean Artigues, McComb; Ashantis Wigley, Belzoni; Avery James, Madison; Josephine Smith, Ridgeland. Fourth row, Jeremy Tyler, Hollandale; Jakobi Walton, Madison; Luke Wiest, Hattiesburg; Christopher Hussey, Tupelo; Aaron Lampley, Noxapater; Kristofer Cook, Vicksburg; and August Jones, Bay Springs. (Photo by Megan Bean)
msstate.edu
MSU announces upcoming Faculty and Staff Nights at sporting events
Mississippi State will host three Faculty and Staff Nights at football and basketball games in November and December. Employees can purchase $5 tickets to Saturday’s [Nov. 19’s] football game against East Tennessee State University by visiting this link and entering the promo code FSDEAL22. against the University of...
msstate.edu
MSU Libraries takes Mississippi Republican Party papers online for first time
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Historical papers of the Mississippi Republican Party, held by Mississippi State Libraries since 1980, are available online for the first time. A new finding aid—or descriptive guide—now helps researchers in electronically examining and understanding the content of the collection which dates back to 1928. Kate Gregory,...
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell, Mississippi State women’s basketball rack up recruiting wins for 2023 class
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball has gotten going in their first season under head coach Sam Purcell, and as he works out kinks for his first team on the court, he and his staff continue to build for the future. Over the last few weeks Purcell and...
wtva.com
Nonprofits in Starkville struggling to find funding
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Many nonprofits in Starkville, such as the J.L. King Center and the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC), struggle to give back because of a lack of funding. "When you have a limited number of people behind an organization, it's really hard to do the things you...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man named Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by MTA
TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was recognized for the countless hours he has spent serving his community. Bobby Geno was recently named “Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022” by the Mississippi Tourism Association. Geno won the award during MTA’s annual tourism awards program held...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
wtva.com
Alma Brown: A pillar of the West Point community
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Alma Brown is far from a stranger to the West Point community. This Wednesday she served over 700 plates to the community. This is nothing new for her though. Brown has been feeding the community for nearly 20 years. Two of those years were displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
msstate.edu
Rockin' Bettersworth
Eli Young Band, a country group known for four No. 1 singles, performs in front of a packed Bettersworth Auditorium Thursday [Nov. 17] in Lee Hall. Part of MSU’s Division of Student Affairs, Music Maker Productions works to provide contemporary entertainment for the university and Starkville communities. For more photos from the concert, click here.
Trey Petty, red-hot Starkville cruise past Clinton, into 6A North Finals
CLINTON — The weather has turned cold, but the Yellow Jackets are just warming up. Behind a stingy defense another strong performance from quarterback Trey Petty, Starkville raced past Region 2-6A foe Clinton 30-2 in the Second Round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs at Arrow Field on Friday night. ...
WLBT
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for two young children of Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children from Columbus, Mississippi. Cylis and Marlie Vaughn have been found safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
wcbi.com
Governor Reeves will sign legislation Thursday for aluminum plant
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will sign legislation for the state’s largest economic development project. We were in Jackson when a special session was held approving the project that’s happening in Lowndes County. A $2.5 billion capital investment by Steel Dynamics is bringing an...
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Five Below in Columbus to open Dec. 2
As sure as the cold winds rolled into town this week, so will the new Five Below located at 1444 Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus open on Dec. 2. Five Below is a retail discount store with most purchasable items going for $5 or less. The space is on the far north end of Leigh Mall and faces Highway 45. A sign proclaiming the opening date went up earlier this week and states that the new business is hiring.
breezynews.com
Supreme Court Sets Ex-Marine’s Execution
A former Marine Corps recruiter who admitted he raped and murdered a teenage waitress in Itawamba County 22 years ago has a date with death at Parchman. The State Supreme Court has set December 14th for Thomas Edwin Loden to be executed. He pleaded guilty to the crimes. Loden lived in Vicksburg but was visiting his grandmother when prosecutors say he encountered Leesa Gray, 16, at the restaurant where she worked in the Dorsey community east of Mooreville, flirted with her, then came back to flatten a tire on her car. Later, when he found her stranded on the side of a road, he forced her into his van where she was raped and strangled while Loden videotaped part of the incident. He was found the next day with the words “I’m sorry” carved into his chest. Loden had been a Marine for 18 years rising to the rank of gunnery sergeant. His execution would be the first in Mississippi since last November when David Cox was given a lethal injection for killing his wife and raping his stepdaughter.
wtva.com
Columbus citizens react to announcement of new police chief
The city announced on November 15 that Joseph Daughtry will accept the position as Columbus Police Chief. People in the city hope that the new hire will bring about change.
Commercial Dispatch
Area organizations collecting, distributing food for Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving is a holiday that most associate with food. Families prepare spreads of delectable offerings and often have leftovers for days. However, for some, the holiday is a dreaded time because they do not have enough food to feed their family. “We are sitting down to our tables and enjoying...
wcbi.com
Volunteer fire station gets new name honoring former chief
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County will now bear the name of its longtime chief. Lowndes County Supervisors voted unanimously today to rename the Rural Hill Fire Station in memory of Wayne Doyle. Doyle served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
