Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Real or artificial Christmas tree? Martha Stewart settles the debate
If anyone knows a thing or two about decorating for the holidays, it’s Martha Stewart. From Christmas cookbooks to making homemade Christmas decorations, the lifestyle expert has published dozens of how-to books since her first cookbook “Entertaining” came out in 1982. So, during a recent trip to...
Ina Garten’s Ingenious Hack Will Keep Your Turkey Nice and Juicy, Even After You Slice It
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Though roast turkey is the star of most dinner tables on Thanksgiving, the bird can be polarizing. While some people love lean turkey, others complain that it can get rather dry when cooked.
For a Perfectly Roasted Turkey, Skip the Roasting Pan
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.
Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Is Literally Some of the Best I’ve Ever Used
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing that amazes me, it’s finding out that a product actually lives up to what it’s supposed to do. For example, if someone says that a drink is going to be the best I’ve ever tasted, I expect it to be just that. I also feel the same when I go to restaurants and hear a server tell me that they have the best version of a famous dish in their respective city. Unfortunately for me, though, most of these situations never measure up to what they’re supposed to give — and that also includes tools and appliances that I use in my own kitchen.
Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy Is the Perfect Dessert for Your Casual Thanksgiving Dinner
If you’re keeping things super casual for Thanksgiving this year, then don’t waste time trying to craft the perfect apple pie with a latticework crust and perfectly proportioned filling. Instead, make Martha Stewart’s Apple Pandowdy. It’s apple pie’s dressed-down cousin that’s meant to feed a crowd. “Allow us to introduce you to the Apple Pandowdy,” a caption on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads. “Like a cross between a pie and cobbler, a pandowdy is an easy, traditional American dessert from the 19th century that deserves a place on the Thanksgiving table.” But unlike cobbler or pie, this apple dessert is “dowdied,”...
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
3 News Now
6 best ways to make your house smell amazing
A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
Costco Is Selling Gigantic Grazing Boards That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving (& Under $20!)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to plan out a big Thanksgiving dinner, let alone try to think of what to make as appetizers and snacks throughout the day while everyone is waiting for the turkey to cook. So this year, why not hop aboard the grazing board express, and let this culinary trend do the work for you? Yes, it takes a little time to arrange everything on a grazing board so it looks nice, but head to Trader Joe’s or...
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
The Kitchn
50K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0