Goldthwaite, TX

Sharon Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite

Sharon Bynum, 78 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Graveside service will be Friday, November 18, at 11:00 am at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, Texas.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
Johnnie Neal, 85, of Coleman

Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown

Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith

Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROOKESMITH, TX
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Janice Wilder Smith

Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, of Early

Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, left this world in peace on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Court Records 11/18/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message

EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
EARLY, TX
Man Arrested for Stalking

According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX
Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
BROWNWOOD, TX

