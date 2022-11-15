Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Sharon Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite
Sharon Bynum, 78 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Graveside service will be Friday, November 18, at 11:00 am at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, Texas.
koxe.com
Johnnie Neal, 85, of Coleman
Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, of Early
Johnathan “John” Frederick Gibson, 63, left this world in peace on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
koxe.com
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
KWTX
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, of Lampasas, Texas, a woman reportedly struck by two vehicles the morning of Nov. 17. The collision happened at about 4 a.m. on I-14 near the Bell Tower...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
brownwoodnews.com
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber Holds Bealls Outlet Ribbon Cutting
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
