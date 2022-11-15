Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Texas Football: 5-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. will ‘be in Texas in January’
One of the hot topics on the recruiting trail for Texas football this fall has to do with some potential flip targets in the 2023 class. Texas has tried to flip a number of recruits committed to other schools and pulled off one already when it flipped the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek.
Texas football: 3 key offensive players Steve Sarkisian met with this week
The last few games saw the offense for Texas football struggle oftentimes. Texas couldn’t move the ball with any sort of effectiveness in the second halves against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 5). The offense also couldn’t move the ball consistently at any point last weekend in the sluggish 17-10 loss to the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.
hornfm.com
Intern Brock: Why Texas’ Biggest Loss on Saturday Wasn’t on the Field
Opinion: Why Texas’ biggest loss on Saturday wasn’t on the field. On Saturday, No. 18 Texas lost to No. 4 TCU at home in a game at home, where they were 7.5 point favorites. To make matters worse, they did not look good. Texas only had 3 players make a catch, whereas TCU had 11, and they only had 6 (!) players even register an offensive statistic on the stat sheet. Texas averaged 1.3 yards per carry with only 28 rushing yards and their best player, Bijan Robinson, only had 12 touches.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 17
A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
New Braunfels quarterback Leighton Adams recovering after electrocution
The incident happened the day before the team's playoff game.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
tribeza.com
FIRST LOOK: The Dirdie Birdie Set to Open at The Domain this Friday
The immersive indoor mini golf venue features food and drinks by Chef Nicholas Yanes and interiors by Clayton Korte. The Dirdie Birdie, an original and elegant indoor mini golf experience, will open to the public at The Domain this Friday, Nov. 18. The multifaceted space features 12 Austin-inspired mini golf...
atasteofkoko.com
16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas
With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
thetexastasty.com
8 Best Kolaches in Austin
Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KC Royals: No seismic moves announced by tender deadline
“Disappointed” should best describe anyone eagerly awaiting news that the KC Royals were making major moves Friday. Baseball’s contract tender deadline arrived and passed with no seismic roster shifts announced. In fact, the 40-man roster didn’t change at all. The Royals’ early-evening release announcing the non-tenders of...
FanSided
