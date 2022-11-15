ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football: 3 key offensive players Steve Sarkisian met with this week

The last few games saw the offense for Texas football struggle oftentimes. Texas couldn’t move the ball with any sort of effectiveness in the second halves against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 5). The offense also couldn’t move the ball consistently at any point last weekend in the sluggish 17-10 loss to the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.
hornfm.com

Intern Brock: Why Texas’ Biggest Loss on Saturday Wasn’t on the Field

Opinion: Why Texas’ biggest loss on Saturday wasn’t on the field. On Saturday, No. 18 Texas lost to No. 4 TCU at home in a game at home, where they were 7.5 point favorites. To make matters worse, they did not look good. Texas only had 3 players make a catch, whereas TCU had 11, and they only had 6 (!) players even register an offensive statistic on the stat sheet. Texas averaged 1.3 yards per carry with only 28 rushing yards and their best player, Bijan Robinson, only had 12 touches.
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
iheart.com

This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
tribeza.com

FIRST LOOK: The Dirdie Birdie Set to Open at The Domain this Friday

The immersive indoor mini golf venue features food and drinks by Chef Nicholas Yanes and interiors by Clayton Korte. The Dirdie Birdie, an original and elegant indoor mini golf experience, will open to the public at The Domain this Friday, Nov. 18. The multifaceted space features 12 Austin-inspired mini golf...
atasteofkoko.com

16 Best Bakeries in Austin, Texas

With the holidays right around the corner, here’s where you can find the best freshly baked pastries, bread or sweets. There are dozens of Austin bakeries to choose from, each with its own unique style and flavor whether you’re looking for a Mexican bakery or a cafe with pan dulce, there’s something for every sweet tooth and craving. Hit the Farmers Market and pair it with a quick snack like a bagel, quiche, or sandwich with a choice of buns.
thetexastasty.com

8 Best Kolaches in Austin

Imagine a soft pillowy dough, wrapped around a sweet fruit filling, a sausage, a rich cheese, or even a jalapeno, or a combination of a couple of the above. That’s a kolache, a pastry of Czech origin. Cute, bite-sized, and incredibly addictive, the kolache has nestled itself into Texas hearts and minds as it has made a place for itself in local pastry shops around the state. The extent of my kolache knowledge was limited, I didn’t even know kolaches could be sweet, before this assignment, but after multiple tastings, I have grown to appreciate kolaches as more than just something that a little me’s friend’s parents would stuff into our mouths the morning after a sleepover or a pick-me-up after a late night out. There’s something special about the first bite into a kolache. It’s always softer than I expect it to be. It’s always subtler in taste. And, you’re always left wanting more.
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
FanSided

KC Royals: No seismic moves announced by tender deadline

“Disappointed” should best describe anyone eagerly awaiting news that the KC Royals were making major moves Friday. Baseball’s contract tender deadline arrived and passed with no seismic roster shifts announced. In fact, the 40-man roster didn’t change at all. The Royals’ early-evening release announcing the non-tenders of...
