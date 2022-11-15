Read full article on original website
Most commonly seen birds in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Kansas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in Kansas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
With 5,900 tech jobs already gone, a Seattle correction looks real
The string of layoff announcements by Amazon and other Seattle-area tech employers has many asking whether the tech industry is bound for a major correction and even more job cuts in coming months. In fact, that correction may already be underway. Last month, employers in Washington’s information sector shed 5,900...
‘Army camouflage ice’? Odd frozen formations in Alaska marsh defy easy explanation
A frozen marsh in south central Alaska has become a source of debate on social media after it was found covered in “army camouflage ice.”. The mysterious formation came to light when videos and photos were shared on social media by Luc Mehl, an author, educator and Alaska outdoorsman.
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
There’s a hidden coyote staring right at you in this Texas photo. Can you find it?
There’s a sneaky coyote hiding in a photo shared by a Texas state park, and unless you look real closely, you might miss it. Galveston Island State Park posted the photo to Facebook on Nov. 16, asking “Can you spot the coyote?”. “Coyotes are masters of camouflage and...
Missing sisters found safe in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested
UPDATE: Four girls who were missing from Alabama have been located safely in Georgia, officials say. Their father has been arrested. Talladega County deputies say the sisters were found in Clayton County, Georgia, about 140 miles east of Scylacauga. Department of Human Resources officials are going to pick up the children.
Thank you, Derek Schmidt. You acted like a normal Republican and wished Kansas well
The time has come to give sincere thanks to Derek Schmidt. Schmidt, the now-failed GOP candidate for Kansas governor, wasn’t really my cup of tea. He ran a campaign based on fearmongering and culture warfare that barely bothered to articulate a vision for the state’s future. I’m not sorry that he lost.
Kansas Republican Party sanctions activists who helped Dennis Pyle run for governor
The Kansas Republican Party is cracking down on members that supported conservative state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent run for governor, but legislative leaders have not said they’ll do the same for sitting lawmakers. This week the state party’s loyalty committee sent sanctions to 40 party activists informing...
