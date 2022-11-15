Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Latest Info | Moscow Police provide new details about the 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Five days after four University of Idaho students were murdered in their home near campus with a knife, police are providing additional details about what they have learned in their investigation. On Nov. 13, officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to a home on...
KREM
Hundreds gather in Coeur d'Alene for candlelight vigil to honor 4 students killed near University of Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Whether people personally knew these four University of Idaho students or are just touched by their sudden passing, hundreds gathered in Coeur d'Alene to honor the lives of Maggie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Local police say they still don't have a...
KREM
What we know after Moscow Police gave their first update on the 4 University of Idaho students murdered near campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has been tight-lipped since the beginning of the murder investigation into the four University of Idaho students killed near campus but has now delivered major updates to the public in a press conference held Wednesday. Four University of Idaho students were...
KREM
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus. Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon. Moscow Police...
KREM
Skagit County man killed near University of Idaho remembered as shining light
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Earlier this week, Stacy and Jim Chapin got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. “We're just trying to process it,” said Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother. “It's not a call that you think that you're going to, have to speak with the funeral home directors, and the FBI and have it hit national news.”
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
KREM
Idaho Vandals basketball holds moment of silence for 4 students killed near university
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho's men's basketball team honored the four victims during Wednesday night's game, the first major event the school has hosted since the tragedy occurred on Nov. 13. It was definitely a somber mood at Wednesday's game with quite a few empty seats in...
KREM
SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after...
Comments / 0