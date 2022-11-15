MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Earlier this week, Stacy and Jim Chapin got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. “We're just trying to process it,” said Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother. “It's not a call that you think that you're going to, have to speak with the funeral home directors, and the FBI and have it hit national news.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO