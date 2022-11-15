ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Skagit County man killed near University of Idaho remembered as shining light

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Earlier this week, Stacy and Jim Chapin got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. “We're just trying to process it,” said Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother. “It's not a call that you think that you're going to, have to speak with the funeral home directors, and the FBI and have it hit national news.”
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy