Lowndes County, GA

Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lakeland, Georgia, USA By Earl Robicheaux

This October/November 2022 the Breaking Wind group was at it again with a photo trip to Georgia. The early part of the trip found us in Northern Georgia for waterfalls, mountain scenery, fall color, grist mills, covered bridges and generally a good time. However, the purpose of the trip was to see and photograph the bald cypress and their rust-colored needles in the swamps and marshes of Southeast Georgia.
LAKELAND, GA
67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways

VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
VALDOSTA, GA
VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29

VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn. Dr....
VALDOSTA, GA
State rests in Justin Anderson trial

The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire

Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
VALDOSTA, GA
Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE, FL
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
TIFTON, GA
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
LEON COUNTY, FL

