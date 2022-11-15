Read full article on original website
Brookwood set for GIAA football quarterfinal contest against Pinewood Christian
Brookwood had last week off, which gave them an extra week to prepare for their GIAA football state playoff quarterfinal round contest with Pinewood Christian.
First Coast News
The Ware County Gators football team is 10-0 and hungry for its' first ever Georgia state title.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are a lot of proud folks repping the green and gold around Waycross this time of the year. The Ware County Gators football team is 10-0 and pushing to make a run at its' first ever state title. Ware County lost a close game to...
Thomasville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The St. Pius X Catholic High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 18, 2022, 16:15:00.
Rochelle, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rochelle. The Lanier County High School football team will have a game with Wilcox County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. The Lanier County High School football team will have a game with Wilcox County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
wtxl.com
Thomasville's Brycen Jones signs with Georgia Southern men's golf team
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over in the Rose City, Tuesday saw a special signing day for Thomasville and golfer Brycen Jones. The senior put pen to paper to make things official, as he will be playing golf at the next level for Georgia Southern. The two-time state champion for...
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Brooks, Lowndes school districts members of new GDOE teacher evaluation program
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Banks Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Lakeland, Georgia, USA By Earl Robicheaux
This October/November 2022 the Breaking Wind group was at it again with a photo trip to Georgia. The early part of the trip found us in Northern Georgia for waterfalls, mountain scenery, fall color, grist mills, covered bridges and generally a good time. However, the purpose of the trip was to see and photograph the bald cypress and their rust-colored needles in the swamps and marshes of Southeast Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
67 Motors Thanksgiving feast giveaways
VALDOSTA – 67 Motors of Valdosta and Homerville are celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving feast giveaways. 67 Motors, now in Homerville and the recently opened Valdosta location, is celebrating the holidays with Thanksgiving giveaways Prizes will include turkeys and a family feast. 67 Motors will also host a live broadcast remote with 99.5 Kix Country from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Valdosta at 1804 Baytree Rd, Valdosta, GA. A Thanksgiving family feast will be given away at both the Valdosta and Homerville locations during the live remote.
valdostatoday.com
VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 29
VALDOSTA – VSU will host its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the West Hall Front Lawn. Dr....
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
douglasnow.com
State rests in Justin Anderson trial
The state rested its case this morning in the trial of Justin Anderson, which began earlier this week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Anderson is the first of three men charged with murder in the death of Vann Brown to stand trial. The trial began Tuesday morning and...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center addressing nursing shortage through apprenticeship program
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which celebrates workers across America. And Colquitt Regional Medical Center is doing its part to participate. The hospital program serves as a sort of recruiting tactic for the hospital where students can get real-life experience and get paid. Colquitt Regional Medical...
wfxl.com
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
WCTV
Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night
GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
WALB 10
Tift County Sheriff’s Office launches resource app
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has created an app for people to access helpful tools and resources. Experts say 80% of all Americans have some sort of smartphone in their hands daily. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is using this statistic to reach people in the Friendly City. David Haire, public information officer with the TCSO, says people can see sex offender registries, look up inmate information and even look at open job opportunities through the app.
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
WCTV
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
