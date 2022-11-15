ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

R.A. Heim

Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
Hospital and state leaders call on Rhode Islanders to seek medical care in the right place

With several respiratory viruses currently circulating in Rhode Island and with the holidays coming, State health officials and hospital leaders gathered today to again urge the public to only go to emergency departments for issues that require emergency care. Hospital emergency departments in Rhode Island are experiencing significant crowding and prolonged waiting times.
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
Update: Homeless at the RI State House

This morning it is 32 degrees. A few weeks ago a demonstration at the RI State House showed what a Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house” was when it was erected for the day. Off to the side were a few tents set up along the perimeter of the State House courtyard walls. Today, the tiny shelter is gone and the tent encampment has grown, along with complaints of trash and/or belongings scattered around. The visual is starting to look much like the encampment just before the primaries when a few people running for office slept outside with the homeless in tents to draw attention to their campaigns, and to the need for housing. Both leaders in that effort lost their elections and both are not involved in the current homeless encampment or are speaking out about the need for emergency housing this winter. We reached out to the state for an update.
Home sales off 40 percent in two years

The number of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in October was nearly 40 percent less than two years ago, while house prices remained relatively steady this year, although up more than 17 percent from October 2020, according to the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. According to the organization’s...
Progressives had tough elections in Rhode Island in 2022

It would appear that one major takeaway from the 2022 election – nationally, statewide and locally – is that the extremes did not do very well. In Rhode Island, while Democrats took all statewide general officer positions and again solidly maintained control of the state Senate and state House of Representatives, members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative only won two of the 31 races in which they offered candidates.
CCRI receives grant to strengthen employer partnership(s) program with Delta Dental and connect learners with opportunity

Today, Strada Education Network selected the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in their region....
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Mark Star

Various Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event

There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
