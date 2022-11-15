Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Excellent Circa cast is perfect in gorgeous X-mas show
2022 has been a huge year for Kyle DeFauw of Davenport. Graduated this year (!) from St. Ambrose with a degree in theater – over two years after he knocked my socks off singing Archibald Craven for the still unproduced Music Guild “Secret Garden” – DeFauw has quickly become a clear, shining star at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
ourquadcities.com
QC Cultural Trust grants $245K for Adler performances
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport. The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.
ourquadcities.com
Painfully relevant, double-cast ‘Cabaret’ opens at Augie
Four and a half years after St. Ambrose staged it, Augustana College is presenting the classic musical “Cabaret,” Nov. 17-20, at the Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the John Kander-Fred Ebb musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat...
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
ourquadcities.com
A portrait of a QC artist as a young man
In the old days, kids used to make some money by a paper route. Today, at age 10, Levi Folker sells his paintings. The precocious Davenport boy has painted watercolors for as long as he can recall, and already has produced over 400 paintings and original works of art. Levi...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois Lincoln Academy celebrates college senior excellence
William “Nishal” Weems, an Augustana College senior from Carpentersville, Ill., is a new student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Each fall, a senior from each of the state’s four-year colleges and universities and one student. from the community colleges in Illinois are awarded the Abraham...
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
G.I.T. Improv has permanent home in Moline
G.I.T. Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities on Thursday announced a partnership providing the improv comedy troupe with a regular home and The Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. “We have maintained great communication with the Black Box and knowing...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
ourquadcities.com
Big changes ahead in downtown Rock Island
Change is inevitable, and big changes are on the horizon for downtown Rock Island. Rock island Public Works Director Mike Bartels dropped by Local 4 to talk about future plans for the city. For more information, click here.
wgil.com
Member of ’98 state runner-up Streaks is new radio analyst for Galesburg boys basketball
A member of the 1998 state runner-up Galesburg Silver Streaks will join the WGIL Radio booth as a color analyst for Galesburg boys basketball games during the 2022-23 season. Jason Wessels will team with longtime play-by-voice of the Streaks Brad Bennewitz on the call of Galesburg boys basketball starting with the season opener Monday against Canton in John Thiel Gym.
ourquadcities.com
Get your ugly sweater running at Christmas in LeClaire
From strolling holiday characters and the Man in Red himself to ugly Christmas sweaters and a nighttime parade, LeClaire will truly be ‘lit’ to celebrate the season! Lori McFate spoke with Local 4 about the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run at Christmas in LeClaire.
ourquadcities.com
QC museum stores part of a global Sunday promotion
The Figge Art Museum Store will be participating in Museum Store Sunday on Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon-5 p.m. The Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) is one of the over 1,800 stores across the globe to take part in this annual shopping event that gives back. The museum store...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
ourquadcities.com
Geneseo Track and Field star Annie Wirth to attend Iowa
SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK. ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL.. SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 10-16, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 10-16, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
ourquadcities.com
R.I. economic development back fully staffed
The Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department is fully staffed for the first time in three years, as the city prepares to implement projects with the help of $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. “After more than three years without a complete management team, the Community and...
Comments / 0