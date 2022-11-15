The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport. The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO