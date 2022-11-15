Read full article on original website
Fox17
Sturgis cannabis dispensary gives away 1,700+ turkeys
STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary gave away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who needed them ahead of Thanksgiving. Puff Cannabis says turkeys could be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. “Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 16
1. Lots of companies in West Michigan looking to hire right now. Helping those companies out is Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids. They're hosting a hiring event through November 18. Interviews can be done by phone or just by walking in. Jobs include manufacturing, skilled trades, industrial management, and...
Fox17
Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys is taking over Ada Village on Dec. 2
Ada Village is getting ready to host an event full of holiday cheer, Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys!. The Ada Business Association hosts this signature holiday event which attracts thousands each year. The family-friendly event offers trolley rides through Ada Village leading you to Santa’s Village where Santa himself will be...
Fox17
15-year-old arrested in Holland Twp. altercation that ended with shooting
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an altercation ended with a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 10. We’re told a 15-year-old boy from Holland City...
