Iosco County, MI

abc12.com

Green Culture has licenses suspended for unregulated products

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary on Court and Center is closed after offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said they sold products containing metals, bacteria, and illegal pesticides- and suspended both their recreational and medical licenses. The Agency added it's the first recreational license suspension in...
FLINT, MI
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year later

High-speed internet access could soon be coming to every house in the state - it's part of Governor Whitmer's infrastructure plan. Roads, pipe replacements, and job creation - all key issues for the state. Today, Lt. Governor Gilchrist broke it all down in his press call this morning as he...
MICHIGAN STATE
Beginner's luck pays off for Michigan woman who won $1 million Powerball prize

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Joni Thompson had beginner's luck with her first try at a Powerball jackpot. The 54-year-old from Stanwood felt the lure of a $1 billion jackpot on Nov. 8, so she bought her first Powerball ticket ever. While she wasn't the big winner, she matched all five white balls -- 10-33-41-47-56 -- to win $1 million.
STANWOOD, MI
Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again

A Genesee County judge dropped criminal charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny again this week. Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again. After a years long legal battle, criminal charges once again have been dropped against a former Thetford Township police chief.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving. 82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round. "I feel, like, excited, because we...
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI

