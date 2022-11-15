Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Michigan State Police K-9 locates hunter lost in Northern Michigan woods
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police K-9 was credited with saving an 80-year-old hunter who got lost while tracking a deer in the woods near his residence in Northern Michigan. The hunter's wife called 911 around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to report that he had been missing for...
WMU students helping detectives in trying to solve mid-Michigan cold case homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan cold case murder getting renewed attention, with the help of college students who've helped police in another homicide investigation. Ann Paetz was murdered in 1999. She was driving from Saginaw to the Montrose area to visit her boyfriend, but she never made it. There...
Green Culture has licenses suspended for unregulated products
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Green Culture Dispensary on Court and Center is closed after offering unregistered products. Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency said they sold products containing metals, bacteria, and illegal pesticides- and suspended both their recreational and medical licenses. The Agency added it's the first recreational license suspension in...
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Midland police officer on leave after being suspected of driving while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland police officer is on leave after being involved in an off-duty drunk driving crash. The crash happened last month and the officer was hospitalized for a time. Charges have been authorized and they indicate the officer is accused of being super drunk, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law one year later
High-speed internet access could soon be coming to every house in the state - it's part of Governor Whitmer's infrastructure plan. Roads, pipe replacements, and job creation - all key issues for the state. Today, Lt. Governor Gilchrist broke it all down in his press call this morning as he...
Beginner's luck pays off for Michigan woman who won $1 million Powerball prize
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Joni Thompson had beginner's luck with her first try at a Powerball jackpot. The 54-year-old from Stanwood felt the lure of a $1 billion jackpot on Nov. 8, so she bought her first Powerball ticket ever. While she wasn't the big winner, she matched all five white balls -- 10-33-41-47-56 -- to win $1 million.
Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again
A Genesee County judge dropped criminal charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny again this week. Charges dropped against former Thetford Township police chief again. After a years long legal battle, criminal charges once again have been dropped against a former Thetford Township police chief.
Oakland County man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Big Spin wheel was very kind to an Oakland County man. Walt Belcher of Waterford landed on the $2 million space during the Michigan Lottery's show. The 71-year-old said he feels "extremely blessed" to walk away from the show as a millionaire. “When the...
Man accused of killing grandfather after deadly house fire in Genesee Township
Derek Keyes was arraigned on an open murder charge after he was accused of killing his grandfather in a fire on Drexel Avenue in Genesee Township. Man accused of killing grandfather after deadly house fire in Genesee Township. Court records confirm Derek Keyes was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of...
4th graders learn about STEM and coding at SVSU
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - What looks like a simple dancing game is actually an educational tool teaching kids coding and problem-solving. 82 Bay region fourth graders attended SVSU's "Hour of Code" on Friday to learn how math and science make the world go 'round. "I feel, like, excited, because we...
