American Airlines Workers To Picket Philly Airport, Union Says

By Mac Bullock
 3 days ago
American Airlines flight attendants at Philadelphia International Airport are picketing amid stalled contract negotiations, say union leaders. Photo Credit: Twitter/@AFA_CWA

American Airlines employees at Philadelphia International Airport will picket on Tuesday, Nov. 15, union leaders say.

The Association of Flight Attendants (CWA, AFL-CIO) and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants will mount a two-hour demonstration that is not expected to impact service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., said labor leaders in a statement.

The workers say they hope to draw attention to stalled contract negotiations with management ahead of the busy holiday season.

"American is resisting much-needed contractual improvements for their workgroup, which address operational reliability challenges and improve work-life for flight attendants," the union wrote.

American Airlines employees in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and elsewhere will also demonstrate Tuesday, union leaders added.

Philadelphia International is a hub for American Airlines, according to its website.

