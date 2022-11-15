Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Has No Issue With Randy Hogan Jacking His Gimmick
Hulk Hogan is arguably the most well-known wrestler of all time. Many people, including former WCW star Randy Hogan, have imitated the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance. Randy Hogan recently shared that he met Hulk Hogan’s close friend and former on-screen manager Jimmy Hart at a convention in Albany, New York two years ago.
ringsidenews.com
Toni Storm Says Thunder Rosa Should Be Stripped Of AEW Women’s Title If She Can’t Come To Work
Toni Storm has been very vocal about Thunder Rosa and her injury since capturing the Interim AEW World Women’s Championship at the All Out pay-per-view. She also discussed her feelings about the interim asterisk that comes with her reign. Toni Storm recently said that she simply wants Thunder Rosa to show up to work and defend her title or drop it, so the division can move on.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Competes In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens worked hard to make himself one of the top stars in WWE, and continues to be a highlight of WWE television. His status ahead of Survivor Series was under question due to injury, but that’s all in the past now. In fact, he competed in a dark match after Friday Night Smackdown this week.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
ringsidenews.com
Top WWE Prospect Spotted Backstage At AEW Rampage
WWE has their eye on a few people outside the company. It seems one person that WWE had intentions on giving a really hard look to is backstage at AEW Rampage tonight. KC Navarro is among the latest young and talented superstar making a name for themselves on the wrestling circuit. The popular name is reportedly on WWE’s radar to bring him over to their pool of talent, however Navarro has now been spotted backstage on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Stars Get Down In The Mosh Pit At Brody King’s Band’s Concert
Brody King was one of the many wrestlers to make the switch from WWE to AEW this year. While King is known for wrestling, that’s not all he is good at. Brody King is also part of God’s Hate, a hardcore band, and AEW stars love having a good time.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair & Mike Tyson Smoke It Up In Las Vegas
Ric Flair remains one of the most iconic pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has friends all over the world who also happen to be influential in their respective fields. This includes Mike Tyson, with whom Flair is currently in a partnership, in the cannabis industry. In fact, Flair and Tyson recently smoked it up in Las Vegas.
ringsidenews.com
Konnan Looking For Kidney Donor As He Suffers From Serious Issues
Konnan ranks among the greatest luchadors of the modern era. His contributions to promotions such as WCW, IMPACT Wrestling or behind the scenes in MLW have been well recognized by the wrestling industry. However, it seems like the legendary luchador is dealing with a major issue. Konnan is best known...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Makes Huge Blunder During AEW Rampage
WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is a veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself being a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. Jim Ross has decades behind him, so he is not impervious to mistakes, and he did so once again on AEW Rampage this week.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Claims Punching Vince McMahon Was The Greatest Thing He Ever Did
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most technically sound pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the ring. However, he is not without his fair share of controversies, largely due to his whiny nature after The Montreal Screwjob. In fact, he made a very interesting claim about punching Vince McMahon following the incident.
ringsidenews.com
Massive Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt’s New Mask
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE was met with a ton of interest. We’ve already met Uncle Howdy, but odds are more faces are in store for fans. The Eater of World’s proposed Wyatt 6 faction has a lot of options. Bo Dallas and Erick Redbeard are both rumored to be on their way back to join Wyatt. It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds as WWE continues with this high-profile storyline.
ringsidenews.com
Eddie Kingston Demands Huge Match From Tony Khan After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
Eddie Kingston finally got his wish to square off against Jun Akiyama last night on AEW Rampage, but The Mad King didn’t expect the match outcome to end in the fifth pillar and his tag team partner Konosuke Takeshita’s favor. Akiyama got the win for his team with...
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Martinez Returns From Injury During AEW Rampage This Week
Mercedes Martinez signed up with AEW following a lackluster stint with WWE. Tony Khan brought her to Ring of Honor and booked her to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. Unfortunately, she got injured several months into her reign as champion. Mercedes Martinez made her televised return during AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Nikkita Lyons Claims She Has Been ‘Grinding’ Since She Was 4-Years-Old
Nikkita Lyons has already become one of the highlights of NXT 2.0’s women’s division. In fact, she has already been engaged in a good few feuds since her debut and her current one is with her former partner Zoey Stark. She went after Zoey Stark in a recent Twitter war, reminding Stark exactly how long she’s been grinding.
ringsidenews.com
Crowd Shot Of AEW Dynamite This Week Shows Reality Of Low Turnout
On November 16th, 2022, AEW Dynamite was held at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Even before the event started, we reported that ticket sales did not sellout the venue by about 1,000 available seats. It appears that AEW really failed to draw in more fans because the arena appeared sparse, to say the least.
Comments / 0