dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto.com CEO confirms recovery of $990M from FTX
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek assured investors and consumers that the company poses no financial danger. He further stated that no “irresponsible lending products” had been used by the company and promised to release an audited evidence of reserves in the coming weeks. During a live YouTube live stream,...
‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash
It’s been called crypto’s Lehman Brothers moment, but the FTX crash has done little to dent the optimism of the industry’s remaining big players. FTX—among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which was once valued at $32 billion—filed for bankruptcy last week after reports that founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had mishandled customer funds. Most of FTX’s assets were liquidated in the space of days. The collapse has eroded trust in the industry, and is a blow to investment firms, celebrity endorsers, and many of the 5 million users who stored their digital assets with FTX.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
FTX made a cryptocurrency that brought in millions. Then it brought down the company
The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX made real money off of its own digital currency, called FTT. That currency is practically worthless now, but investors continue to trade it.
astaga.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Discloses Current Situation At FTX After Bankruptcy
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried plans to boost recent capital to make prospects complete after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday. Sam Bankman-Fried asserts his purpose is to “increase liquidity, make prospects complete, and restart.” He additionally disclosed the present liquid, semi-liquid, and illiquid property at crypto exchange FTX. Nonetheless, FTX might have over one million in collectors and institutional traders are pulling out of FTX.
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash
According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
CoinTelegraph
FTX downfall was a turning point for citizen journalism: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong have applauded the work of citizen journalists and blockchain analysts surrounding the unfolding FTX crisis and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. In a Nov. 16 tweet that has been retweeted over 9,000 times at the time of writing, Armstrong suggested that it has been...
Who is Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire who wants to 'rebuild' crypto?
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is once again in the global spotlight, this time as the self-appointed white knight of crypto as the industry is embroiled in crisis.
ffnews.com
THORChain Enables DeFi on Bitcoin with Breakthrough Single-Sided Staking Service
THORChain, the non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX) that opens access to native and cross-chain liquidity, has launched its single-sided staking capabilities, allowing community members to take advantage of decentralized finance (DeFi) while maintaining full ownership of their native Bitcoin (BTC) or other assets. For the first time, anyone can leverage multichain...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $100,000 Bitcoin Prediction – Here’s the Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital cryptocurrency hedge fund managing partner Mark Yusko is doubling down on a bullish prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the recent market downturn. In a new interview with YouTuber Benjamin Cowen, Yusko says that Bitcoin will range for months before making a parabolic move to a six-figure price.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
blockchainmagazine.net
OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer Discusses The Volatile NFT Industry.
During the crypto bull run, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) grew and is now worth billions of dollars. With a January value of $13.3 billion and an estimated 90% market share, NFT exchange OpenSea has become the industry leader. CEO and co-founder Devin Finzer is in charge of the company.
