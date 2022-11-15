Read full article on original website
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: World Cup Tournament Continues, Survivor Series Build, More
The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.
Tony Khan Talks Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship. A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not...
Opener and Main Event Revealed for Tonight’s Go-Home Impact Episode
The Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament. The winner will advance to Over Drive to face Trey Miguel for the vacant strap. Tonight’s Impact will close with Sami Callihan vs....
Possible Injury on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Episode
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens may have suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite tonight. The Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite saw Bowens come up short against Swerve Strickland in singles action. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that word from Dynamite was that Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder during the bout.
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Title Tuesday Episode
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 13.33% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
Champion vs. Champion Match To Be Announced for AEW Full Gear?
It looks like two ROH champions will be locking up on the Zero Hour Pre-show at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. As seen in the tweets below, AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted about the 2022 matches he and Cash Wheeler have had. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia responded and asked, “You got room for 1 more unc??”
Kevin Owens Returns to WWE SmackDown, Big Update on War Games at Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines and he is now official for War Games. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Butch defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament. After the match, The Bloodline’s Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos brawled with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
Spoiler on the Men’s War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series
WWE is reportedly planning to have Kevin Owens work War Games at Survivor Series later this month. A new report from PWInsider confirms speculation on the Men’s War Games match, noting that current plans for the 5 vs. 5 bout are to have The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Owens.
Masha Slamovich Says She Is Very Proud Of Bound For Glory Match Against Jordynne Grace: “Iron Sharpens Iron”
IMPACT star Masha Slamovich recently joined The Angle Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the Bound For Glory matchup she had with Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts title, and how she is steadily preparing for their Last Knockouts Standing rematch. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Champion Crowned at Tonight’s Impact Over Drive Event
Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion. The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title. This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was...
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
TNT Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW has announced that Wardlow will be defending the TNT championship against Powerhouse Hobbs and current reigning ROH Television champion Samoa Joe at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey. The bout was made after weeks of back-and-forth mind-games from Hobbs on the champ, but later escalated when...
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Returning to WWE Soon?
There could be another pro wrestling couple on the WWE roster soon in Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Green finished up with Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held last month and even before she ended her Impact run there was talk that she may be headed back to WWE. Now a new report from Ringside News notes that Green is on her way back, and is expected to return to the company very soon.
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
WWE Reportedly Working on New Paige Documentary
WWE and A&E are reportedly working on a new documentary on the former Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of a future “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly began working...
Mercedes Martinez Confronts Athena On This Evening’s AEW Rampage, Athena Attacks Aubrey Edwards
Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured women’s division stars Athena and Madison Rayne wrestling in singles-action against one another, with the Fallen Goddess picking up the win in a short but competitive matchup. However, Athena would continue attacking the former five-time IMPACT Knockouts champion as soon as the...
Road Dogg Looks Back On NXT Invasion Of SmackDown Due To Stars Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia, Talks Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the NXT invasion angle of SmackDown in 2019, a creative decision that was made due to most of the main roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia, an incident that occurred shortly after WWE’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia earlier that week.
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
