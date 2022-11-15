ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer City, NC

Bessemer City's Livent Corp. to help 'transform the EV battery supply chain'

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

A company that has operated in Bessemer City since the 1950s has expanded and will now take on an even larger role in helping produce lithium-ion batteries for a wide range of products including electric vehicles, Livent Corp. officials announced Monday.

Livent Corp., which had operated as FMC until 2018, has expanded its lithium hydroxide production capacity in Bessemer City by 50%, company officials announced Monday, which will help it meet the growing demand for EV battery materials produced in the United States. The expansion makes it the largest lithium hydroxide production site in the United States.

"This keeps the battery industry in the U.S., that does not touch China," said Livent Corp. CEO Paul Graves.

Livent Corp. took advantage of aspects of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which encourages the use of lithium either produced or processed in North America in making the expansion, Graves said.

Not a mine

Livent Corp. gets its raw materials from its operations in Argentina. Unlike Belmont-based Piedmont Lithium, Livent Corp. does not plan to mine lithium at its Bessemer City site, only process the material. Livent Corp., then known as FMC, closed down mining operations in Bessemer City in the 1980s, Graves said.

Livent Corp. sells most of its product now to battery manufacturers, but expects in the future to sell to vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, General Motors and similar companies, Graves said.

The lithium hydroxide product now manufactured in Bessemer City goes toward a range of products, ranging from high-performance grease needed for large equipment to EV batteries. Much of its material in the future will go toward EV battery production, Graves said.

"The world needs more lithium production for batteries," Graves said. "This is all becoming less global and more local, more self-sufficient in EV batteries."

The expansion in Bessemer City represents the first new lithium hydroxide production facility in North America in more than a decade, he said.

"With our outstanding team here in North Carolina and the support of government at all levels, we are on target to significantly increase Livent’s production of the high-quality lithium chemicals that our customers need,” he said.

Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary,and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, Chinaand Argentina. The Bessemer City operation employs about 300 workers, an increase of about 30 employees since the expansion, Graves said.

Part of community

Republican Rep. Kelly Hastings, who represents parts of Gaston and Cleveland counties, said Livent Corp. and its employees have been a part of the community for decades. He said the expansion of its operations come without new environmental issues, such as mining operations.

"They have a long, significant history at that facility," said Hastings, who spoke at the ceremony to announce the expansion. "A lot of people who live within my district work there. These are careers and jobs for a lot of people."

The company also was congratulated in letters from Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

"Manufacturing plays an essential role in our economy, and Livent is an excellent example of an organization that is supporting important jobs in our state," Tillis wrote. "I applaud your role in producing American-made products, and I appreciate your continued investment in North Carolina."

Governor Cooper noted: "We are excited about the future of manufacturing EV’s here and look forward tocontinuing the great working relationship we have with Livent Corp. This is an exciting time for our state."

Future growth

Livent Corp. considers Bessmer City a "birthplace of lithium-ion battery technology and an increasingly important supply hub for the growing electric vehicle industry."

Expanding production in Bessemer City will help the global company, which moved its headquarters from Charlotte to Philadelphia about a decade ago, "take advantage of long-term growth opportunities and downstream incentives from the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act."

“Livent is America’s original lithium company, tracing its roots back to the 1940s, Today, by cutting theribbon on our Bessemer City expansion, we open the next phase of our work to help power the transitionto electric vehicles, cleaner energy and a more sustainable future,” said Graves.

About Livent

For almost eight decades, Livent has been in the lithium industry. Livent produces finished lithium compounds that are help meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has a broad product portfolio, powering demand forgreen energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloysand lubricants.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at calling 704-201-7016 or emailing him at KEllis@GastonGazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

