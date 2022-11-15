ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bodyslam.net

UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport

The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
NEW YORK STATE
wrestletalk.com

Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return

WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ace Steel Resumes Wrestling Seminars After AEW Release, Photos and Notes from Hybrid Seminar

Former AEW Producer Ace Steel is back to hosting pro wrestling seminars following his AEW departure. As we’ve noted, Steel was released from AEW last month after the investigation wrapped up into what happened during the backstage fight at All Out in September, where Steel and longtime friend CM Punk fought with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RadarOnline

Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Refused To Lose The WWE Title To Current AEW Star

Everyone knows that a world title win can change a wrestler’s career and a Money in the Bank cash in is a great way for an up and comer to win the big one. Jake Hager formerly wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and he managed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in on Chris Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Confirms London Debut, More 2023 Dates Announced

AEW has confirmed that they will run the UK in 2023. No date was announced for the London, England show, but it was confirmed this week along with more West Coast dates, including debut shows in Phoenix and San Francisco. AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in running Craven...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Matt Hardy Thinks MJF Will Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time

During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the matches that will take place at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship:. “It’s very interesting, especially...
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy's Pre-Trial Hearing Does Not Take Place As Planned

Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing for charges of DUI has been delayed more times than a big budget blockbuster stuck in developmental hell. Originally scheduled for August, the hearing was then moved to October, before then being moved to November 17. And if it seemed like the trend was finally going to end yesterday, think again.
FLORIDA STATE

