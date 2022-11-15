Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ace Steel Resumes Wrestling Seminars After AEW Release, Photos and Notes from Hybrid Seminar
Former AEW Producer Ace Steel is back to hosting pro wrestling seminars following his AEW departure. As we’ve noted, Steel was released from AEW last month after the investigation wrapped up into what happened during the backstage fight at All Out in September, where Steel and longtime friend CM Punk fought with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley on How Parents Todd and Julie Are Coping Ahead of Tax Fraud Sentencing (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley is offering some insight into how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are navigating the dark cloud that hangs over the couple as they await sentencing in their fraud case. The 25-year-old reality TV star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar and said her parents, the stars of the...
Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Refused To Lose The WWE Title To Current AEW Star
Everyone knows that a world title win can change a wrestler’s career and a Money in the Bank cash in is a great way for an up and comer to win the big one. Jake Hager formerly wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and he managed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in on Chris Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ex-WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
According to one veteran, The Undertaker was put on trial in the wrestler’s court. Dutch Mantell, who was working for WWE from the middle of the 1990s through 2016 said recently that he had called The Undertaker to testify for “romancing the girls.”. Speaking on Story Time with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Confirms London Debut, More 2023 Dates Announced
AEW has confirmed that they will run the UK in 2023. No date was announced for the London, England show, but it was confirmed this week along with more West Coast dates, including debut shows in Phoenix and San Francisco. AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in running Craven...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Thinks MJF Will Be The Face Of AEW For A Long Time
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the matches that will take place at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. MJF wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship:. “It’s very interesting, especially...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Hardy's Pre-Trial Hearing Does Not Take Place As Planned
Jeff Hardy's pre-trial hearing for charges of DUI has been delayed more times than a big budget blockbuster stuck in developmental hell. Originally scheduled for August, the hearing was then moved to October, before then being moved to November 17. And if it seemed like the trend was finally going to end yesterday, think again.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF on Wrestling Fans Thinking He Signed AEW Contract Extension, “Bonus and Brownie Points” to Tony Khan for Still Giving Him a Raise
MJF insists he has not signed a new contract extension with AEW. As noted, MJF revealed back in September that he is now being paid “a stupid absurd of money” by AEW, and he didn’t even have to sign a new contract. It was later reported that he is making more than $1 million per year.
Comments / 0