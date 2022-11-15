ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Red Cross urges safety when heating your home

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The American Red Cross is urging families to safely heat their homes to avoid home fires this winter.

The Red Cross said heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires during colder months. Launching the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved over 1,400 lives by educating families about fire safety by helping them create escape plans, and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country.

In the Texas Gulf Coast Region, Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed 762 alarms and helped make 254 households safer during the 2022 fiscal year.

“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home heating fires, and we want everyone to stay safe by properly warming their home,” said Vanessa Valdez, Regional Communications Manager, Texas Gulf Coast Region, American Red Cross.

How to safely heat your home

Provide at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, and never leave space heaters unattended, said the Red Cross.

Follow these additional tips:

  • If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes; keep away children and pets.
  • Plug space heater power cords directly into outlets never an extension cord. Turn it off every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
  • Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
  • Never leave a fire burning in the fireplace unattended. Make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep embers in the fireplace.
  • Have furnaces, chimneys, fireplaces, wood and coal stoves inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.

Take two steps to prevent fire tragedies

To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.

Visit American Red Cross for information about including an escape plan to practice with your family.

