New Castle, IN

New Castle prison inmates recaptured

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two inmates walked away from a minimum-security housing unit at the New Castle Correctional Facility late Monday afternoon, but were soon recaptured.

Austin Ray Bolton, 20, of Bloomington, and Keegan Brooks, 19, Seymour, had been assigned to a housing unit for low-level offenders outside the gates of the prison

They were reported missing about 5 p.m. Monday, and were found about two hours later.

New Castle police, Henry County sheriff's deputies and Indiana State Police — who brought a helicopter to the scene — participated in the search.

Bolton was serving a 30-month sentence, imposed in July, for a Monroe County burglary conviction. He had a projected release date in May 2023.

Brooks in September was convicted of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug in a Bartholomew County court, drawing a six-year sentence. His projected release date was in March 2027.

Henry County Prosecutor Joe Bergacs will determine whether escape charges will be filed as a result of Monday's events.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

