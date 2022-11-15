ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Springs, AL

WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wtvy.com

Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
LUMPKIN, GA
WSFA

Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive. During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict

More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama leaders searching for solutions to state’s opioid crisis

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders are searching for solutions to the state’s opioid crisis. It comes days after a student died at Selma High School. “That seemingly is attributable to an opioid overdose, and so it is absolutely imperative that we take this opportunity and not waste it,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
WEST POINT, GA

