WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
WTVM
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
LISTEN: CPD releases audio file of deadly gang-related shooting on Delray Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Oct. 23 at 4:23 p.m., Columbus 911 received several calls regarding a shooting on Delray Drive between Mahan Drive and Skylake Drive. Upon arriving to the 2200 block of Mahan Drive, Columbus Police Officers discovered Marqueyvious Dozier deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim suffering from gunshot wounds was taken […]
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
WSFA
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
WTVM
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to CPD, the shooting happened on the 900 block of 32nd Avenue. No word on any arrests or motives at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more...
WSFA
‘Stay in your rearview...we’re coming’: MPD chief says to criminals
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver a “special announcement” at MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division on Congressman WL Dickinson Drive. During the press conference, the Montgomery Police Department announced 17 people had been charged and numerous drugs...
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the West Point Police, two suspects were involved in the West Point Depot shooting that left one dead and two injured. The two suspects, Trayvon Holloway, and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Sheriff’s office following an investigation that determined the shooting death of Tarrance Holloway […]
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal charges
wtvy.com
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A jury has returned a not guilty verdict in a capital murder case
WSFA
Alabama leaders searching for solutions to state’s opioid crisis
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama leaders are searching for solutions to the state’s opioid crisis. It comes days after a student died at Selma High School. “That seemingly is attributable to an opioid overdose, and so it is absolutely imperative that we take this opportunity and not waste it,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.
WTVM
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
WTVM
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured. According to officers, on November 12 at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded to West Point Depot in reference to multiple people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.
