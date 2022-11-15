One COVID-19-related death in Hidalgo County, man was unvaccinated
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported one additional COVID-19-related death Tuesday.Hidalgo County Health and Human Services report two more COVID-19-related deaths
According to a release sent out by the county, the deseased was a man in his 70s from Edinburg. The Edinburg man was not vaccinated.
This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,036 since the start of the pandemic.
Additionally, Hidalgo County reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Of the 153 are 67 confirmed and 86 probable cases.5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
As of Tuesday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals and nine in intensive care units.
