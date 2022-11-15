One COVID-19-related death in Hidalgo County, man was unvaccinated

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported one additional COVID-19-related death Tuesday.

According to a release sent out by the county, the deseased was a man in his 70s from Edinburg. The Edinburg man was not vaccinated.

This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,036 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Hidalgo County reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Of the 153 are 67 confirmed and 86 probable cases.

As of Tuesday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals and nine in intensive care units.

