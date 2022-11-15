MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase in the fiscal year 2023. The announcement from DHS said cost coverage will increase from 77% in 2022 to 91% in 2023. The change comes from a recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, which ties the increase to supporting health care workers’ wages and benefits.

