Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
nbc15.com
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks
nbc15.com
Decades-old case inspires new research on Shaken Baby Syndrome convictions
nbc15.com
Madison man to serve 42-month federal prison sentence for illegal possession of a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man was handed down a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence after he was charged for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Raymond Poore was arrested in November of 2021 when he was found with a nine-millimeter handgun...
nbc15.com
Man accused of selling migratory birds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 60-year-old man was indicted for allegedly selling migratory birds, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin announced Wednesday. Jorge Luis Iglesias is accused of three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Trafficking Act for selling Yellow-faced Grassquits. The indictment, returned on Saturday,...
nbc15.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the...
nbc15.com
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin libraries receive $52 million grant
nbc15.com
Columbus defeats Catholic Memorial to earn State Championship title
nbc15.com
Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store
Madison Starlings Club Volleyball is aiming to make the popular high school sport more affordable. Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
nbc15.com
‘Orange Friday’ preps hunters for start of gun deer season
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s nine-day deer hunt starts Saturday morning, but before people head to the woods to hunt for deer, many go hunt for some deals first. Friday is “Orange Friday” at Fleet Farm stores across the state. Well over 100 people lined up outside the DeForest location before doors opened at 6 a.m.
nbc15.com
UW Health urges proper tree stand installation and use to prevent injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season gets underway this weekend, health care workers are urging hunters to properly install and use tree stands to prevent themselves from getting hurt. UW Health Trauma Surgeon Dr. Lee Faucher said Friday that tree stand falls are some of the most common...
nbc15.com
City of Madison budget includes funding for public market
nbc15.com
DHS: Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase to support health care workers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase in the fiscal year 2023. The announcement from DHS said cost coverage will increase from 77% in 2022 to 91% in 2023. The change comes from a recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, which ties the increase to supporting health care workers’ wages and benefits.
nbc15.com
City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center
nbc15.com
Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With one person already in the race for Madison mayor, the current occupant for that position is expected to announce this weekend if she will vie for a second term. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway scheduled a news conference for Sunday, Nov. 20, during which she will announce...
nbc15.com
Head into the holiday season with these 4 events in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are heading into the weekend before Thanksgiving, and as we look to kick off the holiday season, there are lots of fun and festive events happening across the Madison area. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four suggestions of...
nbc15.com
City of Madison receives federal funding to improve local air quality monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that it was awarded $429,746 to support local efforts to monitor air quality and promote air quality monitoring partnerships between communities and tribal, state and local governments. The funding was awarded from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enhanced Air Quality...
nbc15.com
NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing. Hosted by John Stofflet and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.
