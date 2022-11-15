ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

New Toy Means Free Eye Exam at Amarillo Vision Specialists

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Christmas Comes To Life At The Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Christmas traditions are important parts of family life and one fun family tradition is Christmas in the Gardens. Christmas in the Gardens has been a big part of the holiday season for over a decade. It's become a family tradition for my family. We go and experience the Amarillo Botanical Gardens every year. It's a magical time.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Cask & Cork Previews Thanksgiving Feast, New Happenings

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork continues to serve out great food and drinks with a great atmosphere. They want to let people know that they have the Thanksgiving meal covered. If you’d like to have Cask & Cork host a party reach out to AshleyHunter.cask@gmail.com. They also want...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Derrick Event Center, 814 S. Taylor St., in downtown Amarillo. Tickets are $65 a person or $120 for a couple. At the event, people will...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy