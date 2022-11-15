Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
New Toy Means Free Eye Exam at Amarillo Vision Specialists
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Vision Specialists are planning on making this year’s toy drive even bigger and better than the previous ten years. The annual event, which provides a free eye exam in exchange for the donation of a toy, is responsible for collecting over $490,520 worth of toys for the Amarillo community in the last 10 years.
Christmas Comes To Life At The Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Christmas traditions are important parts of family life and one fun family tradition is Christmas in the Gardens. Christmas in the Gardens has been a big part of the holiday season for over a decade. It's become a family tradition for my family. We go and experience the Amarillo Botanical Gardens every year. It's a magical time.
Myhighplains.com
Cask & Cork Previews Thanksgiving Feast, New Happenings
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork continues to serve out great food and drinks with a great atmosphere. They want to let people know that they have the Thanksgiving meal covered. If you’d like to have Cask & Cork host a party reach out to AshleyHunter.cask@gmail.com. They also want...
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
KFDA
Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Derrick Event Center, 814 S. Taylor St., in downtown Amarillo. Tickets are $65 a person or $120 for a couple. At the event, people will...
Amarillo Rejoices as Yearly Event Returns to Normal
I am the first to say that Center City hosts a lot of great events throughout the year. A lot of fun things that the community can't wait to join in on the fun. They have their High Noon on the Square. A great lunch and plenty of entertainment. Don't...
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Shelters brace for increased demand during winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area homeless shelters are experiencing an increase in the number of people in shelters. With temperatures dropping more of the unhoused community has sought shelter at night and during the day. “We open our facility up to dayroom services, which gives a safe, warm place to be off of the street […]
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
Food Truck Owner? Here’s An Event To Make Your Life Easier.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that I wrote about some of the best food trucks you can find in Amarillo. I mean, after all, it seems Amarillo is a burgeoning place for the trucks at the moment. Well, it turns out I wasn't the only one who...
Light Up Amarillo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Code Blue Warming Station to be open Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Monday evening for the first time this winter season. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Monday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Amarillo Housing […]
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
It’s Time to Release the Rage Amarillo With New Business
It may not be a brand new concept, but it is a more recent concept to Amarillo. It's a place to release some steam—a place to go to let out all the rage. Have you ever heard of a rage room? Have you taken your rage out in a rage room?
KFDA
Several Panhandle schools moved to 4-day school week’s to help raise attendance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven rural Panhandle schools have moved to Hybrid and four day school weeks to help raise attendance, and help with off days for teachers and staff. Groom ISD began its hybrid school week this year, but are facing some challenges along with the positives that the change has brought.
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
