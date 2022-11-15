Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Outdoor Conditions (11/18): Longway Trail in Shelving Rock impassable due to blowdown, Pharaoh Lake Trail bridge is out
Boreas Ponds Tract: Gulf Brook Road is closed to motor vehicle traffic for the winter season starting at the Blue Ridge Parking Area. The Blue Ridge Parking Area will remain open – plowing of the lot is subject to the Town’s plowing schedule. Pharaoh Lake Wilderness: A bridge...
adirondackalmanack.com
Depot Theatre awarded $33,000 to support artists, housing, and arts-in-education
WESTPORT, NY —The Depot Theatre in Westport, NY was recently awarded grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops in support of artists, artists’ housing, and arts-in-education. The Depot has received three Regrowth and Capacity grants of $10,000 each...
adirondackalmanack.com
Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition honors Rural Health Champions, Julie Cooke and Jerome James
SARANAC LAKE — The North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition is honoring two Rural Health Champions for this year’s National Rural Health Day: Julie Cooke and Jerome James. National Rural Health Day, held this year on Nov. 17, honors the selfless, community-minded and determined spirit that prevails in...
