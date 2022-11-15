ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Depot Theatre awarded $33,000 to support artists, housing, and arts-in-education

WESTPORT, NY —The Depot Theatre in Westport, NY was recently awarded grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Shops in support of artists, artists’ housing, and arts-in-education. The Depot has received three Regrowth and Capacity grants of $10,000 each...
WESTPORT, NY

