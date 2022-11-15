Read full article on original website
Related
Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks
Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
JoJo Siwa Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure For “Excluding LGBTQIA+” & Receives Support From ‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin; GLAAD Issues Statement
JoJo Siwa is sounding off on Candace Cameron Bure’s comments that her television movies on Great American Family will focus on “traditional marriage” and not members of the LGBTQ+ community. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa posted on Instagram. The message received support from Bure’s Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin who replied to the post adding, “You know I love...
Prevention
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust
In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money
Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t...
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Comments / 0