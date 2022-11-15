ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon-by-the-sea, NJ

Commissioners discuss need for repairs to borough pool

By Sophie Diehl
 3 days ago
AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The board of commissioners Monday discussed plans for extensive repairs to the borough’s century-old public swimming pool, including its first re-skimming in 15 years, upgrades to bathrooms and office space and the possible addition of stairs to make it more accessible to elderly residents. The board gave an estimate of around $300,000 to be the cost of the repairs.

Commissioner John Magrini and Mayor Edward Bonanno commented on the pool’s importance as an amenity and asset for the borough and the need to keep it in the best condition possible.

Discussions have begun with an architect, officials said, noting that detailed plans will be needed in order for cost estimates to be developed.

In another matter, Mayor Bonanno issued a reminder that as of Wednesday, Nov. 16, the public works department will no longer pick up recycling that is put out for collection in plastic bags. Residents who continue to put out such bags could be subject to a summons and fine, he said.

“This is the last warning,” the mayor said. “It’s costing the town a lot of money and it’s hurting the taxpayers.”

