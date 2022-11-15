Chipotle with walk-up window opens in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Chipotle Mexican Grill is now open in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The restaurant located at 1600 Small Street opened on Tuesday.

This will be the first Chipotle in Pittsburgh to feature a walk-up window for customers to pick up digital orders without going inside.

It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

