Cape Carteret, NC

Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
SWANSBORO, NC
List of holiday events in Carteret County

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, 1785 Island Rd., Harkers Island. Carteret County Speedway, 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd., Swansboro. Annunciation Catholic School, 246 E Main St., Havelock. Nov. 19. Indoor Holiday Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beaufort Elementary School, 110 Carraway Dr., Beaufort. Christmas Open House. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant

BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
BEAUFORT, NC
Hazel Bailey, 75; service Nov. 22

Hazel V. Bailey, 75, of Mill Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
EDITORIAL: Little time remains to prepare for the flood

Coastal residents always look to the ocean when they hear of a tidal wave or tsunami. But that is not where Carteret County should look as it prepares for an anticipated tsunami. Instead we should be looking landward for a flood of people and cars coming from the within the state down the soon to be built Interstate 42.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18

Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
Thanksgiving Day races on deck throughout county

CARTERET COUNTY — A trio of Thanksgiving Day races are slated for Thursday, Nov. 24. The 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot will be a free event hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Committee in support of the Kayak for the Warriors Angel Tree. Online registration...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Three years without, ENC town finally getting grocery store

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town is getting a grocery store after three years of going without one. A grocery store is finally opening up on the corner of Gordon and Queen streets in downtown Grifton. The store shelves are empty now – but soon – they will...
GRIFTON, NC
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC

