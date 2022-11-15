You may have gotten out of making the turkey, but now you’ve been tasked with an unlikely difficult job: picking the wines for the Thanksgiving table. Don’t take this task lightly. It’s not as easy as just picking up your usual choices of white and red wines. You need to think about the Thanksgiving meal and the complex flavors that go with it. No matter how you cook it- deep fried, smoked, traditional methods in the oven – the turkey is a dry bird that doesn’t have much fat. You also need to consider all of the side dishes like stuffing, cranberries, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole. Your best bet is to go with lighter, crisper wines, so leave the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon at home for this meal.

VAIL, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO