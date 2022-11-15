Read full article on original website
Beaver Creek dedicates run to beloved leader Gary Shimanowitz
For the 2022-23 season, the run formerly known as “Double Diamond” has a much more appropriate namesake. The run will be called “Gary’s,” Beaver Creek announced Wednesday, in honor of Gary Shimanowitz, a 32-year veteran of Beaver Creek and Breckenridge ski areas who died in February.
On-campus physical therapy for VSON patients provides a streamlines continuum of care
Anyone who’s previously needed physical therapy knows that great treatment always involves a personal touch and a level of direct continuity of care. That said, many of us have also been frustrated as a subsequent PT visit requires a re-evaluation or a whole new strategy, as different therapists try to take their own approach to an existing diagnosis – often cutting into the time allotted for each visit’s therapeutic care.
Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards
The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
Local student dancers travel to New York City for enrichment opportunity
Nine dancers of the Vail Youth Ballet Company (VYBC) and Vail Valley Academy of Dance recently traveled to New York City for a dance education and enrichment opportunity. Dancers attended a ballet, contemporary and Broadway classes; took in several Broadway shows and a New York City Ballet performance and toured iconic New York City sites, all while soaking in the Big Apple.
Vail gives go-ahead for $500K in inflation relief, retention bonuses￼
Using savings from unfilled positions, the town of Vail intends to distribute around $500,000 in inflation relief and retention bonuses to its employees this year. Vail Town Manager Russ Forrest said at the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting that these bonuses are meant to “address the inflation and labor pressure we’re certainly feeling within the valley.”
Letter: How to give thanks to caregivers
Who doesn’t want to age in place here in the valley and in their own home with family? For many of us, this will require a family caregiver to make that happen. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a family member who can be a caregiver, but for those who are, it is one of the best gifts someone can be given.
Vail lauded as a top municipality for recycling, composting in 2022 statewide report￼
Vail was recently celebrated as the municipality with the third-highest citywide recycling and composting rate in the 2022 State of Recycling and Composting in Colorado report. With a rate of 35% across both commercial and residential properties, the town falls just 2% below Durango and 9% below Boulder, which were ranked No. 1 and 2.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students
The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.
Tricia’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week picks
I told my husband we didn’t need to buy groceries because the prices were just too good at Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week to eat at home. With meal deals for $20.22, why not take advantage of the savings, and guess what, someone else is doing the cooking and cleaning up after making the meal, so there are bonus points for that.
Beaver Creek to host cookie competition, tree lighting and other festivities throughout opening week
If you go… Nov. 23: Cookie competition in Beaver Creek Village. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) Holiday Market. Noon to 3 p.m. Santa Meet & Greet (north end of village) 1-3:30 p.m. Santa’s Workshop (Gore Mountain Room) 4 p.m. Brothers of Brass. 6:30 p.m. countdown...
J. Cotter Gallery goes to New York Jewelry Week
From Wall Street in Vail to 5th Avenue in New York, the jewelry of Jim Cotter of J. Cotter Gallery will be featured at this year’s NYC Jewelry Week, Nov. 14-20 in New York City. Cotter has had the same gallery location Wall Street in Vail Village since 1970, but his clientele spans from around the world. With a reputation like that, Cotter gets a personal invite to be a part of this show.
World Cup Notebook: Birds of Prey World Cup races cleared for takeoff in December, Mikaela Shiffrin races in Levi Saturday
It’s official — the International Ski and Snowboard Federation on Friday gave the green light for the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Beaver Creek. As with every stop on the World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races...
Give your kids an advantage at Vail Mountain School
If you are seeking quality, community-minded education for your child, consider Vail Mountain School (VMS). As the only state and nationally accredited independent K-12 school in Eagle and Summit Counties, VMS provides a rigorous, globally inspired college curriculum that prepares students for challenges both in and out of the classroom. Enriched with athletics, independent projects, service learning, outdoor education, and much more, VMS believes that teachable moments are everywhere. Teachers pay close attention to the social, emotional, and academic needs of each individual, and with a teacher-to-student ratio averaging 1:7, they can spend the one-on-one time necessary to build relationships with each student.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with fresh snow for Opening Day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host Opening Days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season underway on Monday, Nov. 14.
Be wine wise at Thanksgiving
You may have gotten out of making the turkey, but now you’ve been tasked with an unlikely difficult job: picking the wines for the Thanksgiving table. Don’t take this task lightly. It’s not as easy as just picking up your usual choices of white and red wines. You need to think about the Thanksgiving meal and the complex flavors that go with it. No matter how you cook it- deep fried, smoked, traditional methods in the oven – the turkey is a dry bird that doesn’t have much fat. You also need to consider all of the side dishes like stuffing, cranberries, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole. Your best bet is to go with lighter, crisper wines, so leave the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon at home for this meal.
As snow piles up at Vail, more ropes drop on new terrain
The early birds get the powder turns — always. That was the case Tuesday morning at Vail as skiers and snowboarders who arrived first got dibs on 9 inches of fresh snow that fell overnight. There was also virgin terrain to be had as ropes dropped for the season...
Three student films premiere at the HER Film Camp 2022 screening
YouthPower365 put middle school students on the big screen Tuesday at the 2022 premiere of the HER Film Camp productions, a filmmaking experience designed for young girls and gender non-conforming youth in the Vail Valley. Student filmmakers and their family, friends and fans munched on popcorn while taking in three...
