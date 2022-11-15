ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated teen vomits on restaurant table and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford Police officer detained a 13-year-old male Tuesday on charges of illegal consumption and public intoxication after he was approached by a woman in the 3000 block of John Williams Boulevard regarding an apparently intoxicated teen male. She reported the teen had vomited on the local restaurant’s table.
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington home invasion ends with shots fired

BLOOMINGTON — An attempted home invasion in Bloomington ended with a resident shooting at the invader. Bloomington officers were called to an apartment on Brandon Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old resident told police a man tried to open his front door while he was sitting in a recliner with his 4-year-old daughter on his lap. The man’s teenage son and his wife were also in the apartment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

2 dead in Clay County house fire

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests

BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man suffers minor injury after crashing car on Sunny Acres Drive

BEDFORD – A Bedford man suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle on Sunny Acres Drive early this morning. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 12:37 a.m. According to police, Brett Roberts, 23, was traveling west on Sunny Acres Drive when he drove his 2003 black Honda off the left side of the road striking a utility pole.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police log: November 17, 2022

10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County

Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

False identity and drugs lead to arrest

BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator

This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
MADISON, IN

