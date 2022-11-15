Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated teen vomits on restaurant table and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford Police officer detained a 13-year-old male Tuesday on charges of illegal consumption and public intoxication after he was approached by a woman in the 3000 block of John Williams Boulevard regarding an apparently intoxicated teen male. She reported the teen had vomited on the local restaurant’s table.
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
wbiw.com
Bloomington home invasion ends with shots fired
BLOOMINGTON — An attempted home invasion in Bloomington ended with a resident shooting at the invader. Bloomington officers were called to an apartment on Brandon Court shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old resident told police a man tried to open his front door while he was sitting in a recliner with his 4-year-old daughter on his lap. The man’s teenage son and his wife were also in the apartment.
Man charged in New Albany father's September murder gets 26-year sentence
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — One person charged in connection to the September murder of a New Albany father was sentenced to more than two decades in jail on Wednesday. Cortlen Berry was sentenced to 26 years for murder and burglary for his involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Dajour Drones.
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wbiw.com
Man suffers minor injury after crashing car on Sunny Acres Drive
BEDFORD – A Bedford man suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle on Sunny Acres Drive early this morning. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 12:37 a.m. According to police, Brett Roberts, 23, was traveling west on Sunny Acres Drive when he drove his 2003 black Honda off the left side of the road striking a utility pole.
wbiw.com
Police log: November 17, 2022
10:31 a.m. Joshua Early, 40, Bedford, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 10:31 a.m. George Patton, 31, Bedford, theft, fraudulent/deceitful acts. 1:18 p.m. Kyle Stewart, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. Incidents – November 17. 12:01 a.m. Traffic stop at G and 16th streets. 12:17 a.m. Traffic stop at...
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop and subsequent search leads to police finding syringes and meth
SULLIVAN CO. – Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Trooper William Clark of the Putnamville State Police Post stopped a passenger vehicle on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the posted speed limit. The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Jonathan...
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
wrtv.com
Four months after deadly mall shooting, Johnson Co. businesses come together for active killer training
JOHNSON COUNTY — Four months ago, a man walked into the food court at Greenwood Park Mall and killed 3 people. The deadly shooting rocked the Johnson County community, but people we talked to say they refuse to live in fear and they are preparing for those worst case scenario situations.
wrtv.com
Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence
FRANKLIN — WRTV has learned more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide. Questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis, ruled a homicide from being shot according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office. Many are wondering how something like this happened.
