This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where he continued to resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody in the 23000 block of Anderson School Road. Darrell L. Johnson, 45, Sedalia, was arrested on formal charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated. Johnson was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. Johnson was issued of a bond of $5,000 cash or surety with several bond conditions, including that Johnson shall surrender his driver's license, he shall not drive, nor will Johnson have any contact with Deputy Moore.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO