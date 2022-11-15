Read full article on original website
Two Arrested After SPD Serves Drug-related Search Warrant
On Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 7:52 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 518 South Barrett Avenue to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and several adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 35-year-old Sara Meyer is wanted for distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and delivery of a controlled substance. Meyer is five feet tall and 145 pounds.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Sedalia man accused of molesting children
UPDATE: Sorrell used to serve as the Vice President of Finance and Administration at State Fair Community College. He retired in 2019. An elderly Sedalia man is charged with child sex crimes for abuse that allegedly spanned over a ten-year period. Garry Sorrell, 72, is charged with two counts of...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
921news.com
Major Drug Quantities Discovered During Search Warrant Served in Butler
In the early hours of 11/15/2022 the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant for 405 S Mechanic Butler Mo 64730. Initially four subjects were taken into custody without incident. Two subjects were later released as they were not part of the initial investigation and do not live at the address.
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
KCTV 5
Three Eastern Jackson County men plead guilty to meth conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Eastern Jackson County men pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Missouri, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Along with Paulson, 51-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 40-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley are co-defendants.
Sedalia Police Reports for November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of East 12th Street. Officers spoke with Ashley Jones, who said someone had broken into her residence and stole several items. The items were approximately $710.00 in value. No arrests have been made at this time.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
Drug Bust: Narcotics, Cash and Firearms seized at Residence
BUTLER, Mo. — Early Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022 a narcotics search warrant was served in Butler as part of an extensive drug investigation. The Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant at 405 S Mechanic in Butler Mo. Four people have been taken into custody. The target of the investigation is a convicted felon states a...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 15, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where he continued to resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody in the 23000 block of Anderson School Road. Darrell L. Johnson, 45, Sedalia, was arrested on formal charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Harassment in the 2nd Degree, and Driving While Intoxicated. Johnson was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. Johnson was issued of a bond of $5,000 cash or surety with several bond conditions, including that Johnson shall surrender his driver's license, he shall not drive, nor will Johnson have any contact with Deputy Moore.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
mykdkd.com
Roy E. Cooper, Jr.
Roy E. Cooper, Jr., 69, of Windsor, Missouri, died Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022, at the Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Clinton, Mo. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
KCTV 5
Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KMZU
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
mykdkd.com
Notice of Clinton School Board Filing
The Board Secretary of the Clinton School District #124 will accept declarations of candidacy from any person interested in running for a position on the Clinton Board of Education to be elected at the annual election on April 4, 2023. Persons interested may file at the Administration Building, 701 S....
