cuindependent.com
Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery
Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.
Woman killed after being hit by car in crosswalk
A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a crosswalk in Aurora. This is the 44th traffic-related death in Aurora this year.
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in Commerce City early Tuesday
Police in Commerce City are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Tuesday.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
Man killed in hit-and-run left with debris on road
Police in Commerce City responded to a report of debris in the roadway, when they arrived they found a man who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
Police are searching for a man accused of a robbery in the Baker neighborhood on Monday.
Commerce City police search for hit & run driver in deadly crash
Police in Commerce City are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers rushed to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street on a report of debris on the roadway about 3:30 a.m.When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male in the road. Their preliminary investigation suggests that the male was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection of East 58th Avenue. Anyone who has information on the crash or was a witness is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626.
'I'm the lucky one': Injured friend remembers 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash
DENVER — His hand is bandaged, his scalp stitched and his leg broken -- but Mitchell Garcia considers himself lucky: he survived. Garcia and his best friend, Aaron Curtis, were walking to the RTD Convention Center station in Downtown Denver after a concert early Saturday morning when a driver in a blue SUV ran them over.
28-year-old killed in Denver hit-and-run; parents plead for answers
A hit-and-run crash in Denver left a pedestrian dead and another man seriously hurt. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning at 15th near Stout Street.
Tips sought after fatal Commerce City carjacking
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are asking members of the public to help them identify a vehicle that's believed to be related to a homicide that happened in July in Commerce City. The incident began around 1:30 a.m. on July 25 when a man who had been at a...
Greeley man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in Evans
GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was on parole when he shot and killed a man at an Evans motel was convicted of first-degree murder this week and sentenced to life in prison. A jury on Wednesday convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of murdering Abdul Nigel Jefferies on Sept....
Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail
DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack
Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond.
KDVR.com
Car ends up in creek in rollover crash, driver not seriously injured
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A rollover crash closed lanes of traffic in Wheat Ridge Monday morning but no one was seriously injured, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Two southbound lanes of Kipling Street were closed at 42nd Avenue after a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:30 a.m. Police...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
Driver crashes into ditch overnight, extricated Monday morning
West Metro Fire Rescue extricated a single vehicle and its driver out of a ditch after the driver crashed overnight.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Fort Collins family in search of trailer stolen from storage facility
They called their trailer a second home, but now, a Fort Collins family says that second home is gone after it was stolen from a storage facility a few weeks ago.
Denver police investigate reported kidnapping
Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
