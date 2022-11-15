ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuindependent.com

Police close part of Folsom Street after large crash near campus

The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said they were closing part of Folsom Street between Colorado Avenue and Taft Drive overnight due to treacherous driving conditions on Thursday evening, Nov. 17. In a tweet sent just after 10 p.m., officials said police dealt with a six-car crash along the stretch of...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora. Aurora Police Department (APD) said the woman was struck in the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday. First responders provided aid at the scene and drove the...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City police search for hit & run driver in deadly crash

Police in Commerce City are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers rushed to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street on a report of debris on the roadway about 3:30 a.m.When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male in the road. Their preliminary investigation suggests that the male was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection of East 58th Avenue. Anyone who has information on the crash or was a witness is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Tips sought after fatal Commerce City carjacking

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are asking members of the public to help them identify a vehicle that's believed to be related to a homicide that happened in July in Commerce City. The incident began around 1:30 a.m. on July 25 when a man who had been at a...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Greeley man sentenced to life for fatal shooting in Evans

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was on parole when he shot and killed a man at an Evans motel was convicted of first-degree murder this week and sentenced to life in prison. A jury on Wednesday convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of murdering Abdul Nigel Jefferies on Sept....
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Sketch released after assault on Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER — Police released a composite sketch this week of a man believed to be responsible for an assault and attempted sexual assault last month along the Cherry Creek Trail. The assault happened around 8:40 p.m on the trail under the Interstate 225 bridge, according to a Crime Stoppers...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack

Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Car ends up in creek in rollover crash, driver not seriously injured

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A rollover crash closed lanes of traffic in Wheat Ridge Monday morning but no one was seriously injured, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said. Two southbound lanes of Kipling Street were closed at 42nd Avenue after a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:30 a.m. Police...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy