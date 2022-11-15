Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend

– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

The following provides street closure and no parking information that will be in place during and in preparation for the event:

Road closures:

Closure Timeframe: Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21

Monday:

City Hall parking lot closed: Monday 5 p.m., Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21 at noon. Rides and trailers will start arriving in the evening at the lot.

Tuesday:

Continued arrival of rides to the City Hall Parking Lot. Ride building will begin to take place.

Palma closed between West Mall & East Mall.

East Mall will not temporarily close for Farmer’s Market, but please watch for the vendors as they set up for the market that will be taking place from 3 pm until 5 pm.

Thursday at 8:30 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:

East Mall closed from El Camino Real to Lewis after morning school drop-off;

Palma closed between West Mall & Entrada; Intersection stays open on West Mall & Palma Ave.

Friday at noon through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:

West Mall closed between El Camino Real to Lewis Ave.

Designated no parking

Friday from 6 a.m. until noon:

West Mall on Sunken Gardens Side between El Camino Real and Palma Ave.

Friday noon through Sunday at 10 p.m.:

No Parking on El Camino Real between West Mall & East Mall in front of Sunken Gardens.

Event information can be found at www.VisitAtascadero.com/events.