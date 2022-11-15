Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend
– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.
The following provides street closure and no parking information that will be in place during and in preparation for the event:
Road closures:
Closure Timeframe: Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21
Monday:
- City Hall parking lot closed: Monday 5 p.m., Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21 at noon. Rides and trailers will start arriving in the evening at the lot.
Tuesday:
- Continued arrival of rides to the City Hall Parking Lot. Ride building will begin to take place.
- Palma closed between West Mall & East Mall.
- East Mall will not temporarily close for Farmer’s Market, but please watch for the vendors as they set up for the market that will be taking place from 3 pm until 5 pm.
Thursday at 8:30 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:
- East Mall closed from El Camino Real to Lewis after morning school drop-off;
- Palma closed between West Mall & Entrada; Intersection stays open on West Mall & Palma Ave.
Friday at noon through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:
- West Mall closed between El Camino Real to Lewis Ave.
Designated no parking
Friday from 6 a.m. until noon:
- West Mall on Sunken Gardens Side between El Camino Real and Palma Ave.
Friday noon through Sunday at 10 p.m.:
- No Parking on El Camino Real between West Mall & East Mall in front of Sunken Gardens.
Event information can be found at www.VisitAtascadero.com/events.
