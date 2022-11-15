ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSqzO_0jBedp0100

– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

The following provides street closure and no parking information that will be in place during and in preparation for the event:

Road closures:

Closure Timeframe: Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21

Monday:

  • City Hall parking lot closed: Monday 5 p.m., Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21 at noon. Rides and trailers will start arriving in the evening at the lot.

Tuesday:

  • Continued arrival of rides to the City Hall Parking Lot. Ride building will begin to take place.
  • Palma closed between West Mall & East Mall.
  • East Mall will not temporarily close for Farmer’s Market, but please watch for the vendors as they set up for the market that will be taking place from 3 pm until 5 pm.

Thursday at 8:30 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:

  • East Mall closed from El Camino Real to Lewis after morning school drop-off;
  • Palma closed between West Mall & Entrada; Intersection stays open on West Mall & Palma Ave.

Friday at noon through Monday, Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.:

  • West Mall closed between El Camino Real to Lewis Ave.

Designated no parking

Friday from 6 a.m. until noon:

  • West Mall on Sunken Gardens Side between El Camino Real and Palma Ave.

Friday noon through Sunday at 10 p.m.:

  • No Parking on El Camino Real between West Mall & East Mall in front of Sunken Gardens.

Event information can be found at www.VisitAtascadero.com/events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Turkey Trot raises funds for local homeless shelter

Event held on Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero Lake. – El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced the return of the North County Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24. ECHO will host the event at the Atascadero Lake Park. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion bandstand...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Chamber encourages community to shop local this holiday season

Shopping locally is ‘one of the best gifts you can give to the community’ this year. – More money stays in a community when its residents shop locally. According to the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies, “$68 for every $100 spent at a locally owned business stays in the community. When spending the same at a non-local business like a national chain, only $43 stays in your community.” This in turn creates more local jobs, increases the diversity of products, supports community groups, keeps Atascadero unique, and reduces environmental impact.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four crashes in single day in SLO

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Claire Mamakos & New Owners of Jada Winery 11.16.2022

An issue manifests over noise created by a vineyard on Vineyard drive, west of Paso Robles. Claire Mamakos lives next door to Jada Winery and Vineyard, which was recently purchased by the Riboli family. She says the noise from a huge fan they put out on the vineyard has kept her family awake for a week. It’s so loud, they can’t sleep.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
816
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy